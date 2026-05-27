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HomeSportsIPLWATCH: Virat Kohli's Moment With Old Friend And His Daughter Wins Hearts: 'Papa Is Also Kohli'

WATCH: Virat Kohli's Moment With Old Friend And His Daughter Wins Hearts: 'Papa Is Also Kohli'

Watch the viral video of Virat Kohli meeting his 2008 U19 teammate Taruwar Kohli before the IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 in Dharamshala.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 27 May 2026 09:40 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Virat Kohli reunited with former U-19 teammate Taruwar Kohli.
  • The cricketers shared a warm embrace before IPL Qualifier 1.
  • Virat Kohli charmed Taruwar's shy daughter with a playful comment.
  • The heartwarming meeting highlighted their enduring, unchanged friendship.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru opening batsman Virat Kohli shared a deeply nostalgic, heartwarming public reunion with his former 2008 Under-19 World Cup teammate Taruwar Kohli at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. The wholesome meeting unfolded ahead of the high-stakes IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans.

A Wholesome Reunion Captured On Camera

The highly anticipated interaction took place on a pleasant evening near the playing arena during the pre-match warm-up sessions. Taruwar Kohli, who arrived to watch the high-profile playoff match, brought his young daughter to meet the Indian cricketing legend.

The two old friends immediately embraced, putting their arms around each other just like they used to do during their teenage playing days. The genuine display of mutual camaraderie completely captivated viewers across social media platforms.

WATCH VIDEO

The meeting provided a stunning visual moment for fans tracking the long-standing bond between the former tournament partners. While Virat has attained global icon status, Taruwar recently completed a highly successful domestic career.

The Heartwarming Pride Of Shared Lineage

The absolute high-water mark of the video arrived when Taruwar’s daughter appeared slightly shy and overwhelmed whilst meeting the Royal Challengers Bengaluru star. Virat instantly noticed her hesitation and sought to comfort her with a highly playful phrase.

ALSO READ | Arshdeep Singh's 1-Word Tribute For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Summarises It All - Check Post

The star batsman used the common family surname to create a deeply touching, humorous moment of connection with the young child. The beautiful comment beautifully highlighted the shared history connecting the two families.

"Papa is also Kohli," iconic batsman Virat Kohli playfully told Taruwar Kohli's young daughter in the viral video, instantly easing her shyness with a huge smile.

Timeless Friendship Out in the Open

Taruwar subsequently shared the intimate footage across his official Instagram account, sparking immense emotional engagement from cricket enthusiasts globally. He highly commended the modern batting giant's complete lack of personal vanity.

ALSO READ | 15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Left Chris Gayle’s Six-Hitting Legacy In Total Ruins

The domestic veteran noted that despite accumulating over thirty-six thousand runs, Virat remained completely unchanged as an individual. Their unbreakable bond proves true friendship easily transcends changing professional circumstances.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who had a reunion at the HPCA Stadium?

Virat Kohli, a Royal Challengers Bengaluru opening batsman, had a reunion with his former 2008 Under-19 World Cup teammate Taruwar Kohli.

When did the reunion take place?

The heartwarming meeting happened near the playing arena during the pre-match warm-up sessions ahead of the IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 match.

What was a touching moment during the reunion?

Virat Kohli playfully told Taruwar Kohli's daughter, 'Papa is also Kohli,' which eased her shyness and highlighted their shared surname.

What did Taruwar Kohli say about Virat Kohli?

Taruwar Kohli commended Virat for his lack of vanity, noting that he remained unchanged despite his immense success.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 May 2026 09:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli IPL 2026 WATCH Virat Kohli Taruwar Kohli Video Papa Is Also Kohli Quote RCB Vs GT Qualifier 1 Dharamshala Under 19 World Cup Teammates Reunion Virat Kohli Interaction Kid. Taruwar Kohli
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