Virat Kohli, a Royal Challengers Bengaluru opening batsman, had a reunion with his former 2008 Under-19 World Cup teammate Taruwar Kohli.
WATCH: Virat Kohli's Moment With Old Friend And His Daughter Wins Hearts: 'Papa Is Also Kohli'
Watch the viral video of Virat Kohli meeting his 2008 U19 teammate Taruwar Kohli before the IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 in Dharamshala.
- Virat Kohli reunited with former U-19 teammate Taruwar Kohli.
- The cricketers shared a warm embrace before IPL Qualifier 1.
- Virat Kohli charmed Taruwar's shy daughter with a playful comment.
- The heartwarming meeting highlighted their enduring, unchanged friendship.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru opening batsman Virat Kohli shared a deeply nostalgic, heartwarming public reunion with his former 2008 Under-19 World Cup teammate Taruwar Kohli at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. The wholesome meeting unfolded ahead of the high-stakes IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans.
A Wholesome Reunion Captured On Camera
The highly anticipated interaction took place on a pleasant evening near the playing arena during the pre-match warm-up sessions. Taruwar Kohli, who arrived to watch the high-profile playoff match, brought his young daughter to meet the Indian cricketing legend.
The two old friends immediately embraced, putting their arms around each other just like they used to do during their teenage playing days. The genuine display of mutual camaraderie completely captivated viewers across social media platforms.
WATCH VIDEO
Virat Kohli meet his Old friend taruwar Kohli at Dharmshala 😍— Sam (@cricsam02) May 27, 2026
- See Virat happiness when he meet his friends 🥹❤️
Virat🎙️: Papa is also Kohli 😭 pic.twitter.com/x2ZZ1cljtj
The meeting provided a stunning visual moment for fans tracking the long-standing bond between the former tournament partners. While Virat has attained global icon status, Taruwar recently completed a highly successful domestic career.
The Heartwarming Pride Of Shared Lineage
The absolute high-water mark of the video arrived when Taruwar’s daughter appeared slightly shy and overwhelmed whilst meeting the Royal Challengers Bengaluru star. Virat instantly noticed her hesitation and sought to comfort her with a highly playful phrase.
ALSO READ | Arshdeep Singh's 1-Word Tribute For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Summarises It All - Check Post
The star batsman used the common family surname to create a deeply touching, humorous moment of connection with the young child. The beautiful comment beautifully highlighted the shared history connecting the two families.
"Papa is also Kohli," iconic batsman Virat Kohli playfully told Taruwar Kohli's young daughter in the viral video, instantly easing her shyness with a huge smile.
Timeless Friendship Out in the Open
Taruwar subsequently shared the intimate footage across his official Instagram account, sparking immense emotional engagement from cricket enthusiasts globally. He highly commended the modern batting giant's complete lack of personal vanity.
ALSO READ | 15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Left Chris Gayle’s Six-Hitting Legacy In Total Ruins
The domestic veteran noted that despite accumulating over thirty-six thousand runs, Virat remained completely unchanged as an individual. Their unbreakable bond proves true friendship easily transcends changing professional circumstances.
Before You Go
Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat
Frequently Asked Questions
Who had a reunion at the HPCA Stadium?
When did the reunion take place?
The heartwarming meeting happened near the playing arena during the pre-match warm-up sessions ahead of the IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 match.
What was a touching moment during the reunion?
Virat Kohli playfully told Taruwar Kohli's daughter, 'Papa is also Kohli,' which eased her shyness and highlighted their shared surname.
What did Taruwar Kohli say about Virat Kohli?
Taruwar Kohli commended Virat for his lack of vanity, noting that he remained unchanged despite his immense success.