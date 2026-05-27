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HomeSportsIPLRajasthan Royals Eliminate Sunrisers Hyderabad: RR Claims 47-Run Victory In New Chandigarh

Rajasthan Royals Eliminate Sunrisers Hyderabad: RR Claims 47-Run Victory In New Chandigarh

SRH vs RR Highlights: Read the comprehensive match report as Rajasthan Royals defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 47 runs in the IPL Eliminator at New Chandigarh.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 27 May 2026 11:39 PM (IST)

SRH vs RR Highlights: Rajasthan Royals booked their place in Qualifier 2 after securing a dominant 47-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad during the high-stakes playoff Eliminator at Mullanpur Stadium. Defending an imposing total of 243-8 on a true surface, Rajasthan’s disciplined bowling unit systematically dismantled the dangerous Hyderabad batting order to bundle them out for 196 in 19.2 overs.

The Unstoppable Rajasthan Powerplay Assault Dissected

The platform for Rajasthan’s emphatic victory was laid early by their premier teenage opening asset, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The 15-year-old left-handed prodigy played an absolute blinder during the opening fielding restrictions, clobbering an astonishing 97 runs off just 29 deliveries.

Sooryavanshi systematically dismantled the opposition pace spearheads, showcasing exceptional hand speed and a clean bat swing. He single-handedly cleared the boundary ropes with staggering consistency from the very first over.

The explosive young opener smashed 12 sixes and 5 fours to cross the extraordinary threshold of 60 individual maximums within this single tournament campaign. His historic hitting display officially broke Chris Gayle's long-standing record.

Dhruv Jurel then anchored the mid-over phase with tremendous tactical maturity, hitting a blazing 50 off 21 balls. Skipper Riyan Parag contributed a swift 26 off 12 balls to maintain the high scoring rate.

The late-overs surge provided the necessary defensive cushion for the secondary innings. Rajasthan finished their full 20 overs allocation with a colossal, above-average total of 243-8.

The Dramatic Structural Collapse Of Hyderabad’s Chase

Chasing a massive scoreboard target of 244 under intense knockout pressure, Sunrisers Hyderabad required an equally explosive start from their overseas top order. However, their primary chasing blueprint collapsed almost immediately.

England pace spearhead Jofra Archer breathed fire during the opening powerplay phase, taking 3 wickets for 58 runs in his 4 overs. He clean-bowled Travis Head for 17 with an express 150.4 kmph delivery that crashed flush into the off-stump.

Archer then dismissed opening partner Abhishek Sharma for a 2-ball duck before removing Ishan Kishan. Left-arm speedster Nandre Burger backed him up superbly, returning tidy defensive figures of 2 wickets for 26 runs from his 4 overs.

The highly formidable middle-overs combination faced immense friction against the turning ball. Middle-order batsman Nitish Kumar Reddy fought back bravely with a quick-fire 38 off 20 deliveries.

The Final Tail End Resistance Broken Completely

Reddy smashed 3 fours and 2 sixes before falling to experienced spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who finished with efficient match figures of 2 wickets for 21 runs in 3 overs. Salil Arora contributed a defiant 35 off 21 balls.

He broke the baseline friction with clean lofted drives before the immense technical pressure of the required rate proved far too steep to overcome. Overseas skipper Pat Cummins fell cheaply for just 1 run off 2 balls.

The final wicket fell during the 20th over when Shivang Kumar was clean-bowled. Sunrisers Hyderabad were completely bundled out for 196 runs in exactly 19.2 overs.

The Post Match Playoff Realities Outlined

The immediate structural consequence of this definitive result brings a sudden, disappointing end to Hyderabad's summer. Pat Cummins’ side faces immediate elimination from the tournament despite a strong league phase.

Conversely, Rajasthan Royals will pack their bags with immense operational momentum under their belts. They advance directly to the highly anticipated Qualifier 2 fixture scheduled later this week.

They await the losing side of the primary qualifier match to battle for a final spot. Parag's squad stands exactly 2 victories away from securing ultimate domestic cricket glory.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 May 2026 11:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
SRH Vs RR Highlights IPL 2026 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi SRH Vs RR Match Report
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