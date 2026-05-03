These Three Teams Could See New Captains Take Charge For IPL 2027

Indian Premier League 2026 points table is starting to paint a clearer picture of which teams are in contention for the playoffs and which are on the brink of elimination. At present, Lucknow Super Giants sit at the bottom with just 4 points from 8 matches.

Alongside team performance, leadership has also come under scrutiny, with captaincy decisions playing a major role in underwhelming campaigns. Here’s a look at three teams that could consider leadership changes ahead of IPL 2027.

Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians made a bold call in 2024 by replacing Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya as captain. The team finished last in 2024, and their 2026 campaign has once again been inconsistent, with playoff qualification looking difficult. Although they reached the playoffs in 2025, they failed to make a significant impact. If MI fall short again this season, it would mark another disappointing year under Hardik’s leadership. Coupled with his modest individual form, the franchise may be forced to rethink its captaincy strategy.

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Lucknow Super Giants

The Lucknow Super Giants invested heavily in Rishabh Pant during the IPL 2025 mega auction. However, results haven’t followed. After finishing seventh in 2025, the team has slipped further in 2026 and currently languishes at the bottom of the table. Pant’s numbers - 458 runs across the 2025 and 2026 seasons combined - have also been below expectations, raising concerns about his impact as both a player and a leader.

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Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders handed captaincy duties to Ajinkya Rahane last season. While Rahane had a decent run with the bat in 2025, scoring 390 runs, both his form and the team’s results have dipped in 2026. KKR struggled early in the season, going winless in their first six matches, which brought Rahane’s leadership under the spotlight. Although they have since bounced back with consecutive wins, inconsistency and external challenges - like the absence of key fast bowlers - continue to affect their campaign.