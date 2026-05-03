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HomeSportsCricketWatch: Tilak Varma's Expensive Watch Flies Off After Mis-Hit Shot

Watch: Tilak Varma's Expensive Watch Flies Off After Mis-Hit Shot

Tilak Varma quickly called for medical assistance from the dugout, as clips of the pricey accessory flying off began circulating widely online.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 03 May 2026 11:00 AM (IST)

Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma made headlines during the high-voltage IPL 2026 clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday, May 2, for a reason beyond his batting performance.

The Viral Moment

During the 12th over of Mumbai’s innings, the 23-year-old left-hander attempted a specialized scoop shot against CSK pacer Jamie Overton. The execution went awry as the ball took a deflection and struck Varma directly on his wrist. The force of the ball hitting his wrist caused his fitness watch to snap off and crash onto the ground.

Varma immediately signaled for medical attention from the dugout while the internet buzzed with clips of the expensive accessory flying off. Fortunately, the MI star was able to resume his innings after a brief check-up, and his watch - which fell onto the turf - appeared to remain functional.

WATCH VIDEO

The ₹28,000 Accessory

Replays and close-up shots confirmed the device was a WHOOP fitness band, a popular high-end health tracker used by elite athletes worldwide to monitor recovery and performance metrics. The band is valued at approximately ₹28,000, leading to a wave of social media memes about the "most expensive casualty" of the match.

Match Outcome

Despite the quick recovery from the blow, Varma was dismissed just two balls later, managing only 5 runs off 8 balls. Chennai Super Kings eventually chased down Mumbai’s target of 160 with ease, winning by 8 wickets. Ruturaj Gaikwad (67*) and Kartik Sharma (54*) led the way for CSK, effectively ending Mumbai Indians' realistic hopes for a playoff spot this season.

This isn't the first time Varma and Overton have been in the spotlight together. Earlier in the season, the two were involved in a heated verbal spat at the Wankhede Stadium, making this particular "wrist-hit" incident a strange continuation of their on-field rivalry.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Tilak Varma's watch during the IPL match?

During the match against CSK, Tilak Varma's fitness watch snapped off and fell to the ground after he was hit on the wrist by a ball.

What kind of watch was Tilak Varma wearing?

Tilak Varma was wearing a WHOOP fitness band, a high-end health tracker popular with athletes.

How much is the WHOOP fitness band worth?

The WHOOP fitness band is valued at approximately ₹28,000.

Was Tilak Varma injured by the ball?

Varma signaled for medical attention after being hit, but he was able to resume his innings after a brief check-up.

Published at : 03 May 2026 10:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
Tilak Varma IPL CSK Vs MI Highlights IPL 2026
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