Watch: Tilak Varma's Expensive Watch Flies Off After Mis-Hit Shot

Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma made headlines during the high-voltage IPL 2026 clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday, May 2, for a reason beyond his batting performance.

The Viral Moment

During the 12th over of Mumbai’s innings, the 23-year-old left-hander attempted a specialized scoop shot against CSK pacer Jamie Overton. The execution went awry as the ball took a deflection and struck Varma directly on his wrist. The force of the ball hitting his wrist caused his fitness watch to snap off and crash onto the ground.

Varma immediately signaled for medical attention from the dugout while the internet buzzed with clips of the expensive accessory flying off. Fortunately, the MI star was able to resume his innings after a brief check-up, and his watch - which fell onto the turf - appeared to remain functional.

WATCH VIDEO

Tilak Verma Whoop Bend broke by Jamie Overtone bowl 🤯



pic.twitter.com/GKhOgfG1KA — Sam (@Cricsam01) May 2, 2026

The ₹28,000 Accessory

Replays and close-up shots confirmed the device was a WHOOP fitness band, a popular high-end health tracker used by elite athletes worldwide to monitor recovery and performance metrics. The band is valued at approximately ₹28,000, leading to a wave of social media memes about the "most expensive casualty" of the match.

Match Outcome

Despite the quick recovery from the blow, Varma was dismissed just two balls later, managing only 5 runs off 8 balls. Chennai Super Kings eventually chased down Mumbai’s target of 160 with ease, winning by 8 wickets. Ruturaj Gaikwad (67*) and Kartik Sharma (54*) led the way for CSK, effectively ending Mumbai Indians' realistic hopes for a playoff spot this season.

This isn't the first time Varma and Overton have been in the spotlight together. Earlier in the season, the two were involved in a heated verbal spat at the Wankhede Stadium, making this particular "wrist-hit" incident a strange continuation of their on-field rivalry.