Hardik Pandya Snubs Ruturaj Gaikwad After CSK Win? Watch What Happened

A viral video on social media showing a "handshake snub" between Hardik Pandya and Ruturaj Gaikwad following CSK vs MI clash on May 2, 2026, has sparked big debate across social media. A video clip circulating on X (formerly Twitter) suggests that as the players gathered for the customary post-match handshakes, Hardik Pandya appeared to walk past or look away from Chennai Super Kings captain, leading to allegations that he refused to shake hands.

Many fans have interpreted this as a sign of frustration from Hardik Pandya, whose Mumbai Indians side suffered a crushing 8-wicket defeat, effectively ending their realistic playoff hopes for the season.

Supporters of the "snub" theory point to Pandya's body language throughout the game, where he appeared visibly disgruntled by MI's seventh loss of the season. However, several other match clips and attendees have provided a more nuanced perspective, suggesting the moment might have been a misunderstanding rather than a deliberate act of disrespect.

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Just look at the arrogance of Hardik Pandya. After the match yesterday, he walked off without even shaking hands with Ruturaj Gaikwad, and look at his attitude while passing by.

Basic values seem missing, forget sportsmanship. It’s pure disrespect and totally unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/bA7lzKayT6 — PitchTalks (@ThePitchTalks) May 3, 2026

The Crowd Chaos

The MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) was in a frenzy following the home team's victory. In the middle of the crowded post-match congratulations, players often miss one another or move quickly toward the dugout.

During the official presentation, Hardik was gracious toward the opposition, stating, "They played better, they bowled better, they fielded better and they batted better... Ruturaj anchored it superbly." This public praise contradicts the idea of a personal rift.

Some viewers pointed out that the two captains did acknowledge each other near the boundary ropes shortly after the winning runs were hit, before the formal line-up seen in the viral snippet.

The controversy highlights the intense scrutiny surrounding Hardik Pandya this season. Between the leadership transition at MI and the team's struggles on the field, every gesture is being analyzed by a divided fan base. While the "handshake snub" makes for a viral headline, there has been no official complaint or comment from either franchise or the match officials regarding a breach of etiquette.