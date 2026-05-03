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HomeSportsCricketHardik Pandya Snubs Ruturaj Gaikwad After CSK Win? Watch What Happened

Hardik Pandya Snubs Ruturaj Gaikwad After CSK Win? Watch What Happened

Regardless of the handshake, the focus remains on scorecard: Ruturaj Gaikwad’s unbeaten 67 (48) kept CSK’s playoff dreams alive, while Mumbai Indians find themselves at the bottom of points table.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 03 May 2026 11:35 AM (IST)

A viral video on social media showing a "handshake snub" between Hardik Pandya and Ruturaj Gaikwad following CSK vs MI clash on May 2, 2026, has sparked big debate across social media. A video clip circulating on X (formerly Twitter) suggests that as the players gathered for the customary post-match handshakes, Hardik Pandya appeared to walk past or look away from Chennai Super Kings captain, leading to allegations that he refused to shake hands.

Many fans have interpreted this as a sign of frustration from Hardik Pandya, whose Mumbai Indians side suffered a crushing 8-wicket defeat, effectively ending their realistic playoff hopes for the season.

Supporters of the "snub" theory point to Pandya's body language throughout the game, where he appeared visibly disgruntled by MI's seventh loss of the season. However, several other match clips and attendees have provided a more nuanced perspective, suggesting the moment might have been a misunderstanding rather than a deliberate act of disrespect.

WATCH VIDEO

The Crowd Chaos

The MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) was in a frenzy following the home team's victory. In the middle of the crowded post-match congratulations, players often miss one another or move quickly toward the dugout.

During the official presentation, Hardik was gracious toward the opposition, stating, "They played better, they bowled better, they fielded better and they batted better... Ruturaj anchored it superbly." This public praise contradicts the idea of a personal rift.

Some viewers pointed out that the two captains did acknowledge each other near the boundary ropes shortly after the winning runs were hit, before the formal line-up seen in the viral snippet.

The controversy highlights the intense scrutiny surrounding Hardik Pandya this season. Between the leadership transition at MI and the team's struggles on the field, every gesture is being analyzed by a divided fan base. While the "handshake snub" makes for a viral headline, there has been no official complaint or comment from either franchise or the match officials regarding a breach of etiquette.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the controversy surrounding Hardik Pandya and Ruturaj Gaikwad?

A viral video suggests Hardik Pandya may have snubbed Ruturaj Gaikwad during the post-match handshake after a CSK vs MI game. This has led to debate on social media.

Why do some fans believe Hardik Pandya snubbed Ruturaj Gaikwad?

Fans interpret Pandya's body language in the video as him walking past or looking away from Gaikwad, suggesting frustration after his team's defeat.

What is the counter-argument to the 'handshake snub' theory?

Some clips and attendees suggest the moment may have been a misunderstanding due to the crowded post-match environment. The captains were seen acknowledging each other earlier.

Has there been any official statement on the incident?

No official complaint or comment has been made by either franchise or match officials regarding a breach of etiquette.

Published at : 03 May 2026 11:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
CSK Vs MI Ruturaj Gaikwad IPL Playoffs IPL Hardik Pandya IPL 2026
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