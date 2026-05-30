IPL 2026 Final: What Happens If Rain Washes Out RCB vs GT? Check Rules

IPL 2026 final is set to take place on May 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans will battle for the coveted trophy. RCB secured their place in the title clash by winning Qualifier 1, while Gujarat Titans booked their berth after defeating Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2.

After more than two months of action featuring 10 teams and over 70 matches, the tournament has reached its grand finale. However, with weather concerns looming, many fans are wondering what happens if rain interrupts the championship match.

What if rain affects IPL 2026 Final?

If rain disrupts the final, tournament officials will make every effort to complete the match on May 31 itself. In case of delays, the match can be shortened through a reduction in overs. The IPL also provides an additional 120 minutes of extra time to maximize the chances of getting a result.

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To constitute a valid match, both teams must get the opportunity to play at least five overs each. Officials will continue adjusting the schedule throughout the evening in an attempt to ensure a result.

Is there a Reserve Day?

Yes. If persistent rain prevents any play from taking place on May 31, the final will be moved to the designated Reserve Day on June 1. Any unfinished match can also continue on the reserve day as per tournament regulations.

What if rain washes out Reserve Day as well?

If weather conditions make it impossible to complete the final even on June 1, the match will be declared abandoned. In that scenario, the IPL title will be awarded based on the teams' league-stage standings.

Since Royal Challengers Bengaluru finished at the top of the IPL 2026 points table, ahead of second-placed Gujarat Titans, RCB would be declared champions if the final cannot be completed on either the scheduled day or the reserve day.