Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIPL 2026 Final: What Happens If Rain Washes Out RCB vs GT? Check Rules

IPL 2026 Final: What Happens If Rain Washes Out RCB vs GT? Check Rules

If rain disrupts the final, tournament officials will make every effort to complete the match on May 31 itself.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 30 May 2026 05:25 PM (IST)

IPL 2026 final is set to take place on May 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans will battle for the coveted trophy. RCB secured their place in the title clash by winning Qualifier 1, while Gujarat Titans booked their berth after defeating Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2.

After more than two months of action featuring 10 teams and over 70 matches, the tournament has reached its grand finale. However, with weather concerns looming, many fans are wondering what happens if rain interrupts the championship match.

What if rain affects IPL 2026 Final?

If rain disrupts the final, tournament officials will make every effort to complete the match on May 31 itself. In case of delays, the match can be shortened through a reduction in overs. The IPL also provides an additional 120 minutes of extra time to maximize the chances of getting a result.

Also Read | Watch: Vinesh Phogat's Husband Loses Cool, Confronts Officials After Controversial Call

To constitute a valid match, both teams must get the opportunity to play at least five overs each. Officials will continue adjusting the schedule throughout the evening in an attempt to ensure a result.

Is there a Reserve Day?

Yes. If persistent rain prevents any play from taking place on May 31, the final will be moved to the designated Reserve Day on June 1. Any unfinished match can also continue on the reserve day as per tournament regulations.

What if rain washes out Reserve Day as well?

If weather conditions make it impossible to complete the final even on June 1, the match will be declared abandoned. In that scenario, the IPL title will be awarded based on the teams' league-stage standings.

Since Royal Challengers Bengaluru finished at the top of the IPL 2026 points table, ahead of second-placed Gujarat Titans, RCB would be declared champions if the final cannot be completed on either the scheduled day or the reserve day.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What happens if rain interrupts the IPL 2026 final?

Efforts will be made to complete the match on May 31 by reducing overs if needed. An additional 120 minutes of extra time is also available.

What is the minimum number of overs required for a valid IPL final match?

For a match to be considered valid, both teams must have the opportunity to bowl at least five overs each.

Is there a Reserve Day for the IPL 2026 final?

Yes, June 1 is designated as the Reserve Day. If the final cannot be completed on May 31 due to rain, it can continue on June 1.

Who will be declared the IPL 2026 champion if the final is washed out on both days?

If the final cannot be completed even on the Reserve Day, the winner will be decided by league-stage standings. RCB would be champions as they finished higher.

Published at : 30 May 2026 05:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPL Final RCB VS GT IPL Final Rain IPL 2026 Final
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
IPL 2026 Final: What Happens If Rain Washes Out RCB vs GT? Check Rules
IPL 2026 Final: What Happens If Rain Washes Out RCB vs GT? Check Rules
Cricket
Bengaluru Police Issue Strict Public Advisory Ahead Of IPL 2026 Final
Bengaluru Police Issue Strict Public Advisory Ahead Of IPL 2026 Final
Cricket
Did This RR Star Betray His Own Team? Kumar Sangakkara's Remarks Ignite Controversy
Did This RR Star Betray His Own Team? Kumar Sangakkara's Remarks Ignite Controversy
Cricket
Watch: Shubman Gill's Father Celebrates GT Captain's Century In Sidhu Moosewala Style
Watch: Shubman Gill's Father Celebrates GT Captain's Century In Sidhu Moosewala Style
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Rabri Devi Refuses to Vacate Official Bungalow, Challenges Bihar Government Over Eviction Move
Uttar Pradesh News: CM Yogi Adityanath Says Non-Violence Is Supreme, But Action Is Necessary Against Threats
Education News: NTA Apologises After Technical Glitch Delays CUET UG 2026 Exam, Assures Fair Conduct
US-Iran Tensions: Pentagon Chief Issues Stern Warning, Vows to Block Tehran’s Nuclear Ambitions
J&K Weather Alert: Storm Uproots Trees in Gulmarg, Massive Fire Engulfs House in Himachal’s Kullu
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why China Can’t Invade Taiwan
Opinion
Embed widget