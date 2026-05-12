Shane Watson Backs KKR To Pull Off Late IPL 2026 Playoff Charge

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kolkata Knight Riders settling well after slow start.

Team confident in playoff charge with consistent performance.

Varun Chakravarthy doubtful for next match due to injury.

Raipur: Assistant coach Shane Watson said Kolkata Knight Riders have finally begun to settle as a unit after a slow start to the season, expressing confidence that the side can still make a late charge for the IPL playoffs.

Placed at 8th spot with nine points, KKR need to win all their remaining matches to keep their playoff hopes alive.

"To be totally honest, we haven't talked about anything like in the future at all,” Watson said ahead of their match against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

"From where we were halfway through the tournament to the cricket that we've been playing over the last couple of games in particular, it's been very impressive to be able to see our group really come together across all facets.

"We're all optimistic and know that there's been teams that have come and raged into the finals after not starting the season that well. The history of IPL has shown that, so we certainly know that that's possible." Watson said the squad required time to adjust after significant changes following the auction.

"It was always going to take a bit of time for everyone to really work out where everyone fits into the squad and the team because there's quite a bit of turnover from last season to this season," he said.

"And now that things have come together very nicely, our batting order is much more settled. We've got more of an understanding of what really works for us with the makeup of our complete team."

Chakravarthy doubtful starter for RCB match

Watson also said mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who aggravated the injury in his left leg during the last game, remains doubtful for the next match due to a left-leg issue.

"He's just being monitored at the moment. Obviously he was sore the second last game and the last game he was in a lot of pain, even though he still bowled incredibly well,” Watson said.

"We've got our fingers crossed that he will be available for tomorrow, but we're just still not exactly sure." Watson was effusive in his praise of young batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi, describing his skill level as “astonishing”.

"His skill development as a 21-year-old, it's quite astonishing to be honest. It's mind blowing for me to be able to see his ability to adapt to different conditions, to different bowlers and have all the skill options and shot options to be able to navigate that as well as he possibly can."

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)