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HomeSportsIPLSanju Samson Sends Clear Message Amid CSK Captaincy Speculation

Sanju Samson Sends Clear Message Amid CSK Captaincy Speculation

Sanju Samson has finally responded to speculation linking him with CSK captaincy amid growing questions surrounding Ruturaj Gaikwad’s role.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 10 May 2026 11:32 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sanju Samson joined CSK focusing on player role, not captaincy.
  • He clarified no captaincy demands were made during trade.
  • Samson respects Ruturaj Gaikwad's current leadership role.

Sanju Samson CSK Captaincy: Sanju Samson has addressed the growing speculation surrounding Chennai Super Kings’ captaincy situation after joining the franchise ahead of IPL 2026. With questions repeatedly surfacing around Ruturaj Gaikwad and his leadership, many fans had suggested Samson as a possible alternative due to his previous captaincy experience with Rajasthan Royals (RR). However, the wicketkeeper-batsman has made it clear that taking over the leadership role was never part of his thinking after arriving at CSK through a blockbuster trade deal before the season.

Sanju Samson Opens Up On Captaincy Questions

Samson opened up about the topic during an appearance on the Super Kings Podcast. He was asked whether captaincy discussions played any role when he made the switch to CSK, to which he said:

"No, because I already had a team, I was already in a place. So, I wanted to come out of there and join another team. So, in that transaction, you can't actually have demands. Honestly, you are trying to get in a new home. So, when you are trying to get in a new home, you don't go there with demands. This is what I have learnt to be very honest."

CSK’s IPL 2026 campaign has seen mixed results despite moments of brilliance from the batting unit, including Samson’s contributions after joining the side.

As performances fluctuated midway through the season, scrutiny around Gaikwad’s captaincy naturally intensified. The opener was appointed CSK captain in 2024 but has endured a difficult run as leader so far.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Playoffs Qualification Scenario Explained: Which Teams Are Safe, Which Are In Trouble?

Although the franchise remains alive in the IPL 2026 playoff race, consistency has remained a concern throughout the season.

Meanwhile, Samson’s own captaincy credentials remain highly respected across the league. During his stint with RR between 2021 and 2025, he guided the franchise to the IPL final in 2022, only the second title clash appearance in history.

For now, though, Samson appears fully focused on contributing as a player rather than entering the leadership conversation at CSK.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Did Sanju Samson consider captaincy when he joined CSK?

No, Sanju Samson explicitly stated that captaincy was not a factor in his decision to join CSK. He was focused on finding a new team and didn't have demands during the trade.

Why were there questions about CSK's captaincy?

Scrutiny intensified around Ruturaj Gaikwad's leadership due to CSK's inconsistent performances midway through the IPL 2026 season.

What was Sanju Samson's captaincy record with Rajasthan Royals?

Sanju Samson captained RR from 2021 to 2025 and led them to the IPL final in 2022, their second-ever appearance in a title clash.

What is Sanju Samson's current focus at CSK?

Sanju Samson is currently focused on contributing to the team as a player and is not looking to enter the captaincy conversation at CSK.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 May 2026 11:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
CSK Ruturaj Gaikwad IPL SANJU SAMSON
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