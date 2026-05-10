IPL 2026 Playoffs Qualification Scenario Explained: Which Teams Are Safe, Which Are In Trouble?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom SRH, PBKS, and RCB are strong contenders for IPL 2026 playoffs.

Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans are also in contention.

CSK needs multiple wins to keep slim IPL Playoff hopes alive.

IPL 2026 Playoffs Race: The race to the IPL 2026 Playoffs is reaching boiling point, with the points table tightening after every match. Some franchises have nearly secured their place in the top four, while others are hanging by a thread as the league stage enters its decisive stretch. Traditionally, 16 points has been viewed as the safe qualification mark in a 10-team IPL season, that might not be the case this season given the tight competition. This season is shaping up no differently, with multiple teams still mathematically alive heading into the final phase.

SRH, PBKS & RCB Firmly In Control

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) currently look best placed to qualify for the Playoffs.

Punjab (currently on 13 points) have been one of the standout sides of IPL 2026. After storming through the first half of the tournament with a remarkable winning run, the Shreyas Iyer-led side now requires only a couple more victories from their remaining matches to comfortably seal qualification.

RCB (on 12 points) have also looked dominant throughout the season. Their healthy NRR has provided an added cushion, making them strong favourites not only for qualification but potentially for a top-two finish as well.

SRH (14 points), meanwhile, have staged one of the best turnarounds of the season. After losing three of their opening four matches, Hyderabad bounced back spectacularly with a lengthy winning streak that pushed them into the top bracket of the table.

Rajasthan Royals (RR), with 12 points, remain very much in contention but still have work to do. Gujarat Titans (GT) defeated them last night to go second on the table with 14 points, making the equation even more complicated.

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CSK Alive, KKR, DC & Others Nearly Out

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are still hanging around in the Playoff race despite an inconsistent campaign. The five-time champions likely need at least three wins from their remaining four fixtures to give themselves a realistic chance of progressing.

The situation looks far more difficult for Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). While the latter still has a chance with five games in hand, the former seems all but done for this season with just 8 points and three games in hand.

As for Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), qualification appears extremely unlikely. Poor results combined with weak NRRs have left both teams heavily dependent on other outcomes.