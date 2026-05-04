Phil Salt traveled back to the UK to undergo scans on a finger injury he sustained. This injury had already caused him to miss the last three matches.
(Source: ECI/ABP News)
RCB Hit As Phil Salt Returns To England Mid-IPL 2026: Report
RCB opener Phil Salt has reportedly returned to England for injury scans, missing key IPL 2026 matches as the franchise hopes for his timely comeback later this season.
- Phil Salt returns to UK for finger injury scans.
- Injury sustained during match against Delhi Capitals.
- Jacob Bethell replaces Salt as RCB's opener.
Phil Salt IPL Injury Update: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have been hit with a setback in the ongoing IPL 2026 season, as opener Phil Salt has travelled back to the United Kingdom. According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, he has flown back home to undergo scans on a finger injury. The issue had already sidelined him for the franchise’s last three matches, and raises concerns over his availability for the remainder of the tournament as well. That said, the defending champions have not publicly detailed the exact nature of the injury.
Injury Blow Disrupts RCB’s Top Order Plans
Salt is believed to have picked up the injury during RCB’s home fixture against Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 18. The incident reportedly took place in the second innings, when the England batter attempted a diving stop near the deep backward square leg boundary.
In the process, he is understood to have hurt a finger on his left hand.
The absence of Salt has forced RCB to reshuffle their batting combination at the top. In his place, Jacob Bethell has been handed an extended run as an opener, stepping into a crucial role during a key phase of the campaign.
Strong Start Before Untimely Setback
Before being sidelined, Salt had been one of RCB’s standout performers this season. The aggressive right-hander had amassed 202 runs from six innings, striking at an impressive rate of 168.33.
His ability to provide rapid starts at the top had been instrumental in setting the tone for the team’s batting performances. Despite the setback, there remains cautious optimism within the camp. Reports suggest that both the player and the franchise are hopeful of a timely recovery, with expectations that Salt could return to India later this month if the injury heals as anticipated.
As RCB continue their title defence following last season’s historic triumph, Salt’s potential return could prove pivotal in strengthening their batting unit during the business end of the tournament.
Before You Go
Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Phil Salt travel back to the United Kingdom?
When and how did Phil Salt get injured?
Phil Salt is believed to have injured his finger on his left hand during a match against Delhi Capitals on April 18. He hurt it while attempting a diving stop.
How has Phil Salt's injury affected RCB's lineup?
Salt's absence has led to a reshuffle in RCB's opening combination. Jacob Bethell has been given an extended opportunity to open the batting in his place.
What were Phil Salt's performance stats before his injury?
Before getting injured, Phil Salt had scored 202 runs from six innings with an impressive strike rate of 168.33. He provided rapid starts for the team.
Is there a possibility of Phil Salt returning to the IPL?
There is cautious optimism for his return. Both Salt and the franchise are hopeful of a timely recovery, with a potential return later this month.