RCB Hit As Phil Salt Returns To England Mid-IPL 2026: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Phil Salt returns to UK for finger injury scans.

Injury sustained during match against Delhi Capitals.

Jacob Bethell replaces Salt as RCB's opener.

Phil Salt IPL Injury Update: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have been hit with a setback in the ongoing IPL 2026 season, as opener Phil Salt has travelled back to the United Kingdom. According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, he has flown back home to undergo scans on a finger injury. The issue had already sidelined him for the franchise’s last three matches, and raises concerns over his availability for the remainder of the tournament as well. That said, the defending champions have not publicly detailed the exact nature of the injury.

Injury Blow Disrupts RCB’s Top Order Plans

Salt is believed to have picked up the injury during RCB’s home fixture against Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 18. The incident reportedly took place in the second innings, when the England batter attempted a diving stop near the deep backward square leg boundary.

In the process, he is understood to have hurt a finger on his left hand.

The absence of Salt has forced RCB to reshuffle their batting combination at the top. In his place, Jacob Bethell has been handed an extended run as an opener, stepping into a crucial role during a key phase of the campaign.

Strong Start Before Untimely Setback

Before being sidelined, Salt had been one of RCB’s standout performers this season. The aggressive right-hander had amassed 202 runs from six innings, striking at an impressive rate of 168.33.

His ability to provide rapid starts at the top had been instrumental in setting the tone for the team’s batting performances. Despite the setback, there remains cautious optimism within the camp. Reports suggest that both the player and the franchise are hopeful of a timely recovery, with expectations that Salt could return to India later this month if the injury heals as anticipated.

As RCB continue their title defence following last season’s historic triumph, Salt’s potential return could prove pivotal in strengthening their batting unit during the business end of the tournament.