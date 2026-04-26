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HomeSportsIPLHighest Run Chases In IPL History: Top 7 Explored After PBKS’ 265 Record

Highest Run Chases In IPL History: Top 7 Explored After PBKS’ 265 Record

With PBKS rewriting IPL record books with a 265-run chase vs DC, here’s a look at some of the biggest successful run chases in league history.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 26 Apr 2026 05:36 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Punjab Kings achieved highest IPL run-chase, 265 vs Delhi.
  • Delhi Capitals posted record 264 in first innings.
  • Prabhsimran Singh and Shreyas Iyer led PBKS' charge.

IPL Highest Run-Chases: In a stunning turn of events on Saturday, Punjab Kings (PBKS) pulled off the highest successful run chase in IPL history, chasing down a daunting 265 against Delhi Capitals (DC). The match had initially seemed firmly in Delhi’s control after they posted a massive 264, their highest-ever total in the tournament. With such a huge target on the board, expectations were that Punjab would finally face defeat in IPL 2026. However, what followed was a remarkable batting display that completely flipped the script and etched their name into the record books.

Massive IPL Run Chases

While Punjab dominate the top two spots, other teams have also produced memorable chases over the years. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) occupy third place after chasing 247 against Punjab in 2025.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) also feature on the list, having successfully hunted down 230 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) last season.

Meanwhile, the 2008 champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) have twice chased targets above 220, underlining their reputation as a strong chasing side.

265 runs - Punjab Kings (vs Delhi Capitals)
262 runs - Punjab Kings (vs Kolkata Knight Riders)
247 runs - Sunrisers Hyderabad (vs Punjab Kings)
230 runs - Royal Challengers Bangalore (vs Lucknow Super Giants)
226 runs - Rajasthan Royals (vs Punjab Kings)
224 runs - Rajasthan Royals (vs Kolkata Knight Riders)
224 runs - Mumbai Indians (vs Kolkata Knight Riders)

Prabhsimran, Iyer Lead the Charge

PBKS' chase was powered by a fearless innings from Prabhsimran Singh, who tore into the bowling attack with a blistering 76 off just 26 balls. His aggressive start laid the perfect platform for the rest of the innings.

Captain Shreyas Iyer then took charge, delivering a commanding knock of 71 from 36 deliveries. His composure and timing ensured Punjab stayed ahead of the required rate, eventually sealing a historic win.

As mentioned, Punjab Kings had previously held the record as well, having chased down 262 against Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2024 season. They remain the only franchise to successfully chase targets exceeding 250 runs, and they have now done it twice.

Mumbai Indians’ best effort came earlier this season when they chased 224 against KKR, adding their name to this elite list.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the highest successful run chase in IPL history?

Punjab Kings hold the record for the highest successful run chase, achieving 265 runs against Delhi Capitals.

Which team achieved the second-highest IPL run chase?

Punjab Kings also achieved the second-highest run chase, successfully chasing 262 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2024 season.

Who were the key performers in Punjab Kings' record-breaking chase?

Prabhsimran Singh scored a quickfire 76 off 26 balls, and Captain Shreyas Iyer contributed 71 from 36 deliveries to power the chase.

Which other teams have achieved notable high run chases in the IPL?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (247 vs Punjab) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (230 vs LSG) are among the teams with significant successful run chases.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Apr 2026 05:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
PBKS DC IPL Records IPL
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