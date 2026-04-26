Highest Run Chases In IPL History: Top 7 Explored After PBKS’ 265 Record

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Punjab Kings achieved highest IPL run-chase, 265 vs Delhi.

Delhi Capitals posted record 264 in first innings.

Prabhsimran Singh and Shreyas Iyer led PBKS' charge.

IPL Highest Run-Chases: In a stunning turn of events on Saturday, Punjab Kings (PBKS) pulled off the highest successful run chase in IPL history, chasing down a daunting 265 against Delhi Capitals (DC). The match had initially seemed firmly in Delhi’s control after they posted a massive 264, their highest-ever total in the tournament. With such a huge target on the board, expectations were that Punjab would finally face defeat in IPL 2026. However, what followed was a remarkable batting display that completely flipped the script and etched their name into the record books.

Massive IPL Run Chases

While Punjab dominate the top two spots, other teams have also produced memorable chases over the years. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) occupy third place after chasing 247 against Punjab in 2025.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) also feature on the list, having successfully hunted down 230 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) last season.

Meanwhile, the 2008 champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) have twice chased targets above 220, underlining their reputation as a strong chasing side.

265 runs - Punjab Kings (vs Delhi Capitals)

262 runs - Punjab Kings (vs Kolkata Knight Riders)

247 runs - Sunrisers Hyderabad (vs Punjab Kings)

230 runs - Royal Challengers Bangalore (vs Lucknow Super Giants)

226 runs - Rajasthan Royals (vs Punjab Kings)

224 runs - Rajasthan Royals (vs Kolkata Knight Riders)

224 runs - Mumbai Indians (vs Kolkata Knight Riders)

Prabhsimran, Iyer Lead the Charge

PBKS' chase was powered by a fearless innings from Prabhsimran Singh, who tore into the bowling attack with a blistering 76 off just 26 balls. His aggressive start laid the perfect platform for the rest of the innings.

Captain Shreyas Iyer then took charge, delivering a commanding knock of 71 from 36 deliveries. His composure and timing ensured Punjab stayed ahead of the required rate, eventually sealing a historic win.

As mentioned, Punjab Kings had previously held the record as well, having chased down 262 against Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2024 season. They remain the only franchise to successfully chase targets exceeding 250 runs, and they have now done it twice.

Mumbai Indians’ best effort came earlier this season when they chased 224 against KKR, adding their name to this elite list.