Here’s Why MS Dhoni Remains IPL’s Most Successful Captain: Win-Loss Record Explored

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MS Dhoni is IPL's most successful captain ahead of Kohli, Rohit.

He guided Chennai Super Kings to five IPL titles.

Calf strain has sidelined Dhoni, fueling retirement speculation this season.

MS Dhoni IPL Captaincy Record: IPL 2026 has been one of the most anticipated tournaments of the season. However, one thing that has worried fans is the absence of MS Dhoni from the field. While fans were extremely excited to see the legendary cricketer play this season, Dhoni has not featured in a single match since the start of the tournament. MS Dhoni is known for his sharp and defining captaincy, whether for Team India or in the IPL. Over the years, Dhoni has won several major tournaments and lifted multiple trophies, making him one of the most successful captains in cricket history.

Dhoni - The Most Successful Captain

MS Dhoni has captained Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiant in the Indian Premier League. Across his IPL captaincy career, he has led his side in 235 matches, winning 137 and losing 97, with an impressive win percentage of 57.87%.

Under his leadership, Chennai Super Kings lifted the IPL trophy five times, making him one of the most successful captains in the tournament’s history. Apart from his IPL success, Dhoni has also guided CSK to two Champions League T20 titles as captain.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli sit just below Dhoni in terms of captaincy records, with winning percentages of 55% and 46% respectively. While Rohit has also clinched five IPL trophies as captain, Virat has none.

ALSO READ | Preity Zinta & Shreyas Iyer’s Reactions Go Viral After PBKS' Sixth Consecutive Loss: WATCH

Speculation Around Dhoni’s Retirement

As Dhoni has not appeared in a single match this season, speculations around his retirement have only grown stronger. Many are wondering if today's CSK vs SRH IPL 2026 match, Chennai's last home game this season, could be his last cricket match as well.

However, these remain only rumours and speculations as of now, as there is no official confirmation from the player or the franchise.

ALSO READ | IPL 2026: BCCI Could Step In After KKR Field Varun Chakravarthy With Fractured Foot

Dhoni has been dealing with a calf strain, due to which he has remained rested throughout the season.

Chennai Super Kings, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, stand fifth in the points table and are still very much alive in the playoff race. The team has 12 points from 12 matches, with six wins and six losses, along with a Net Run Rate of +0.027. However, they remain under pressure to win the remaining matches.

CSK Fans Turn Emotional

Fans have turned emotional amid growing speculation around Dhoni’s retirement. The former India captain has a massive fan following, and for many, he is nothing short of an icon in cricket.

Social media has been flooded with emotional reactions, with some fans even requesting Ruturaj Gaikwad to let MS Dhoni lead the team one final time at Chepauk.

Check Out: ‘One Last Time’: Social Media Flooded With Emotional Posts For MS Dhoni

CSK vs SRH: Match Timings

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings is scheduled to begin at its usual time, 7:30 PM IST.