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HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026: BCCI Could Step In After KKR Field Varun Chakravarthy With Fractured Foot

IPL 2026: BCCI Could Step In After KKR Field Varun Chakravarthy With Fractured Foot

The national cricket board could raise questions with the Kolkata Knight Riders for using spin bowler Varun Chakravarthy against Gujarat Titans despite a reported hairline fracture in his left foot.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 18 May 2026 04:33 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BCCI questions Kolkata Knight Riders fielding injured player Varun Chakravarthy.
  • Player reportedly had hairline fracture, played crucial match despite injury.
  • Concern for player's fitness ahead of upcoming international tours.
  • Chakravarthy is a vital bowler for both franchise and national team.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India could raise serious questions with the Kolkata Knight Riders after the franchise chose to field international spinner Varun Chakravarthy during a crucial fixture. The elite governing body could express formal dissatisfaction that the player was assigned a full bowling workload despite carrying a reported hairline fracture within his left foot.

The Details Of The Internal Dispute

The complex administrative tension arose immediately following the franchise's recent 29-run victory against the Gujarat Titans at Eden Gardens. The home team management remains desperate to collect points.

The central administrative board remains particularly protective of the 34-year-old bowler due to his prominent status inside the national white-ball framework. The specialist recently contributed to a successful world tournament campaign.

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An Official Administrative Statement Issued

A senior governing representative discussed the ongoing communication logs established between the franchise training staff and the primary national medical headquarters during an official briefing with journalists.

“I know for a fact that KKR physio is in touch with Team India physio [Kamlesh Jain]. There has been a communication from KKR to BCCI that in a previous match, Varun injured his left foot while saving a boundary. It is understood that he has a hairline fracture. I believe as a centrally contracted player of the BCCI, his fitness is paramount and the BCCI medical team could intervene. Jain might be asked as to what was the input from the KKR medical team," a BCCI official told PTI.

Lingering Concerns Ahead Of European Tour

The player originally sustained the painful bone complication during an away assignment against the Delhi Capitals on May 8. He subsequently missed an encounter against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

National selectors are worried that continuous physical strain will disrupt his availability for an extensive winter tour across Ireland and England. The international itinerary begins in late June.

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A Critical Asset For The Franchise

The experienced bowler has formed the absolute bedrock of the local bowling unit since his initial high-value acquisition ahead of the competitive 2020 domestic season cycle.

He has secured 109 cumulative wickets for the franchise while managing an admirable economy rate below eight runs per over. He has registered ten dismissals this year.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Why might the BCCI question the Kolkata Knight Riders?

The BCCI could question the KKR for fielding Varun Chakravarthy with a reported hairline fracture in his left foot, despite him carrying an injury.

When did Varun Chakravarthy sustain his injury?

Varun Chakravarthy originally sustained the bone complication during an away match against the Delhi Capitals on May 8.

What are the BCCI's concerns regarding Varun Chakravarthy's fitness?

The BCCI is concerned that continuous physical strain could disrupt his availability for upcoming international tours in Ireland and England.

How important is Varun Chakravarthy to the Kolkata Knight Riders?

He is a critical asset, forming the bedrock of their bowling unit since 2020, having taken 109 wickets for the franchise.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 May 2026 04:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPL 2026 Playoff Race Varun Chakravarthy Injury KKR Vs BCCI Scrutiny Kamlesh Jain India Physio Centrally Contracted Players
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