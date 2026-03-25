Biggest Wins In IPL History: Top 5 Highest Victory Margins Explored

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IPL Biggest Wins: With the 2026 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) set to get underway on March 28, fans are gearing up for another thrilling campaign. As anticipation builds, attention has once again turned to some of the most one-sided matches in the competition's history, games where teams delivered emphatic victories by massive margins. Over the years, a handful of franchises have produced dominant performances that left opponents stunned, setting records that still stand today.

IPL Stats: Highest Victory Margins

1) Mumbai Indians

At the top of the list are Mumbai Indians (MI), who hold the record for the largest victory by runs in IPL history. Back in 2017, they delivered a crushing blow to the then Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), winning by a staggering 146 runs.

In that contest, Mumbai piled up an imposing total of 212 runs. Their bowlers then dismantled Delhi’s batting line-up with ease, sealing a record-breaking triumph that remains unmatched.

2) Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) feature prominently when it comes to high-margin victories. The Bengaluru side occupy multiple spots on the list, underlining their ability to dominate games when at their best.

In 2016, RCB recorded a 144-run win over the Gujarat Lions after posting a massive total of 248 runs, one of the highest scores seen in the tournament at the time.

Their dominance does not end there. The current defending champions also registered a 138-run win against Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in 2015. A year earlier, in 2013, they defeated Pune Warriors India (defunct) by 130 runs in another memorable outing.

Notably, during that 2013 clash, RCB amassed a staggering 263 runs, a total that stood as the highest in IPL history for a considerable period.

3) Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) also find a place among the biggest wins. In the inaugural 2008 season, KKR defeated RCB by 140 runs, setting the tone for the tournament’s reputation for high-scoring and unpredictable encounters.

That victory remains one of the most iconic results from the league’s early days, showcasing the explosive potential of T20 cricket.