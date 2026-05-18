Will MS Dhoni Play CSK vs SRH? Latest Update Before Last IPL 2026 Home Game

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MS Dhoni intensifies training ahead of CSK's final home match.

Speculation mounts regarding Dhoni's potential final appearance at Chepauk.

Dhoni has missed IPL 2026 season due to calf strain.

MS Dhoni CSK vs SRH: As Chennai Super Kings prepare for their final home league fixture of IPL 2026, anticipation around MS Dhoni’s future has once again taken centre stage. With Chepauk set to host one last spectacle this season, speculation is intensifying over whether the legendary cricketer could be seen once again in action, and perhaps for the last time. The timing of Chennai’s clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad has fuelled fresh debate among fans and cricket followers. As yet another IPL season draws to a close, many would be wondering if the veteran would be up for another outing next year.

The fixture represents CSK’s final game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium this season, making it a potentially symbolic occasion if the veteran decides to step away from the game.

Dhoni Spotted Training Ahead Of SRH Clash

MS Dhoni has not played a single match during IPL 2026 due to a calf strain suffered before the season began. Despite missing the campaign on the field, the former India captain has regularly been seen around the squad and has continued attending training sessions with the team.

Ahead of the SRH encounter, however, excitement has surged after Dhoni was reportedly spotted training intensely in the nets at Chepauk on Sunday evening. The development has sparked widespread discussion over a possible return to the playing XI for the first time this season.

Cric Blogger also reported that Dhoni was fit for CSK’s last two matches against LSG in Chennai and Lucknow but chose not to play in order to maintain the team combination.

His return, if confirmed, would mark one of the biggest moments of the ongoing IPL season. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST, and hence, the playing XIs should be revealed around half-an-hour prior.

Check Out: Will MS Dhoni Retire After Chennai Super Kings' Final Chepauk Match On Monday?

Chepauk Could Witness An Emotional Farewell

The emotional connection between Dhoni and Chennai remains unmatched in IPL history. Over the years, the CSK icon has repeatedly spoken about wanting his final cricket appearance to come in Chennai, surrounded by the supporters who affectionately call him “Thala.”

Since this is Chennai Super Kings’ seventh and last home game of the league phase, the SRH clash could effectively become the final opportunity for Dhoni to play competitive cricket at Chepauk if he chooses to retire after the season.

While there has been no official announcement regarding his future, the atmosphere surrounding the fixture already feels special. Fans are expected to pack the stadium hoping to witness one more iconic Dhoni moment in yellow.