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HomeSportsIPLWill Lungi Ngidi Return For DC vs RR IPL 2026 Clash? Here's What We Know

Will Lungi Ngidi Return For DC vs RR IPL 2026 Clash? Here's What We Know

Delhi Capitals pacer Lungi Ngidi may miss another IPL 2026 fixture after his head injury, with concussion protocol likely ruling him out for at least a week.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 28 Apr 2026 02:23 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Pacer Lungi Ngidi sustained a head injury after an awkward fall.
  • Ngidi was stretchered off and taken to hospital for evaluation.
  • He remains sidelined due to concussion protocols and mandatory rest.

Lungi Ngidi Return Update: Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer Lungi Ngidi was involved in a worrying moment during the IPL 2026 clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS). The incident occurred when Ngidi attempted to take a catch off a lofted stroke from Priyansh Arya. While backtracking to judge the ball, Ngidi failed to get his hands to it and ended up losing balance. In the process, he fell backwards awkwardly and struck his head hard on the ground. The impact immediately raised concern among players and support staff, prompting a lengthy stoppage in play that lasted several minutes.

Medical personnel rushed to attend to the fast bowler before he was eventually stretchered off the field and taken to hospital for further evaluation. In his absence, Vipraj Nigam was introduced as a concussion substitute.

Recovery Positive, But Absence Continues

Although Ngidi was later discharged from hospital and initial reports suggested no serious complications, the pacer has not yet returned to action.

He missed Delhi’s subsequent fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and remains doubtful for the upcoming encounter against Rajasthan Royals (RR).

According to a report by Cricbuzz, players diagnosed with concussion are required to observe a mandatory seven-day rest period under ICC guidelines. While the IPL’s playing conditions do not explicitly enforce this rule, it is understood that Ngidi has been advised to follow the same precautionary measure.

This effectively puts his participation in the next match in serious doubt, as teams prioritise player safety in such cases. His absence is concerning for the DC camp, especially given his role in strengthening the bowling attack.

Starc Set To Return?

There is, however, some positive news for Delhi. Australian quick Mitchell Starc, who missed the early part of the season, could be close to making his return against RR. He has already joined the squad, and if available to play, his inclusion could provide a timely boost to the Capitals’ pace attack.

As DC navigate a crucial phase in IPL 2026, Ngidi’s recovery and Starc’s potential comeback could play a decisive role in shaping their campaign.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Lungi Ngidi during the match against Punjab Kings?

Lungi Ngidi fell awkwardly and hit his head hard on the ground while attempting to take a catch. He was stretchered off and taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Has Lungi Ngidi returned to playing after his injury?

No, Lungi Ngidi has not yet returned to action. He missed subsequent matches and remains doubtful for upcoming games due to a mandatory rest period.

What is the mandatory rest period for concussed players?

According to ICC guidelines, players diagnosed with concussion are required to observe a mandatory seven-day rest period.

Is there any positive news regarding Delhi Capitals' pace attack?

Yes, Mitchell Starc, who missed the early part of the season, could be close to making his return in the upcoming match.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Apr 2026 02:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
DC RR Lungi Ngidi IPL
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