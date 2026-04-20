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HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026: Why Is Rohit Sharma Not Playing vs GT? Here's What We Know

IPL 2026: Why Is Rohit Sharma Not Playing vs GT? Here's What We Know

Mumbai Indians take on Gujarat Titans, but Rohit Sharma is not a part of the playing XI. Find out why the star batsman has missed this IPL 2026 clash.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 20 Apr 2026 09:45 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rohit Sharma misses second consecutive IPL match due to hamstring injury.
  • Despite net training, management likely prioritizes long-term fitness over return.
  • Mumbai Indians struggle for consistency, with only one win from 5 matches so far.

Rohit Sharma Misses GT vs MI Clash: Mumbai Indians were once again without their senior opener Rohit Sharma as he missed the IPL 2026 clash against Gujarat Titans. This marks the second successive game where the former MI captain has not featured in the playing XI. Adding to the surprise, Rohit was not even listed among the Impact Players, raising fresh questions around his availability. The absence of the veteran batsman has left fans wondering about his current condition, especially at a time when Mumbai is already battling inconsistent form at a crucial stage in the tournament.

Hamstring Injury Behind Rohit's Absence

The issue dates back to April 12, when MI faced Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a high-scoring encounter. Chasing 241, Rohit opened the innings and looked in decent touch with a quick 19 off 13 balls. However, his stay at the crease was cut short after he sustained a hamstring strain, forcing him to retire hurt mid-innings.

Since that match, Rohit has not returned to action, with the same injury continuing to keep him sidelined. Given the nature of hamstring issues, teams often prefer a cautious approach to avoid aggravating the problem, which appears to be the case here.

Fitness Progress But No Risk Taken

Ahead of the GT fixture, Rohit Sharma was seen training in the nets, indicating progress in his recovery. MI bowling coach Paras Mhambrey also suggested that he had regained fitness, during the pre-match press conference. 

Despite signs of improvement, the team management appears to be prioritising long-term fitness over a rushed return. His exclusion from both the XI and Impact Player list suggests that MI are not willing to take any chances with one of their most experienced players.

MI’s Struggles Continue

Rohit’s absence comes at a difficult time for the five-time IPL winners, who have struggled to find consistency this season. The team has managed just one win from five matches so far, placing them under pressure early in the tournament.

From a personal standpoint, Rohit has had a mixed campaign. In four matches, he has scored 137 runs, showing glimpses of form but lacking sustained impact. With MI looking to turn their season around, his return could play a crucial role in stabilising the batting unit.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Rohit Sharma miss the MI vs GT match?

Rohit Sharma missed the match due to a hamstring strain he sustained on April 12 against RCB. The team is taking a cautious approach to his recovery.

Has Rohit Sharma recovered from his injury?

Rohit has shown progress and was seen training, with the bowling coach indicating regained fitness. However, the team is prioritizing his long-term health over a rushed return.

Is Rohit Sharma listed as an Impact Player?

No, Rohit Sharma was not listed among the Impact Players for the GT vs MI clash. This suggests the team is being extra cautious with his availability.

How has Rohit Sharma performed this season?

Rohit has had a mixed campaign, scoring 137 runs in four matches. His return could be crucial for Mumbai Indians' batting stability.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Apr 2026 09:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
ROHIT SHARMA MI GT IPL Rohit Sharma Injury Update
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