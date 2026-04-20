IPL 2026: Why Is Rohit Sharma Not Playing vs GT? Here's What We Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rohit Sharma misses second consecutive IPL match due to hamstring injury.

Despite net training, management likely prioritizes long-term fitness over return.

Mumbai Indians struggle for consistency, with only one win from 5 matches so far.

Rohit Sharma Misses GT vs MI Clash: Mumbai Indians were once again without their senior opener Rohit Sharma as he missed the IPL 2026 clash against Gujarat Titans. This marks the second successive game where the former MI captain has not featured in the playing XI. Adding to the surprise, Rohit was not even listed among the Impact Players, raising fresh questions around his availability. The absence of the veteran batsman has left fans wondering about his current condition, especially at a time when Mumbai is already battling inconsistent form at a crucial stage in the tournament.

Hamstring Injury Behind Rohit's Absence

The issue dates back to April 12, when MI faced Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a high-scoring encounter. Chasing 241, Rohit opened the innings and looked in decent touch with a quick 19 off 13 balls. However, his stay at the crease was cut short after he sustained a hamstring strain, forcing him to retire hurt mid-innings.

Since that match, Rohit has not returned to action, with the same injury continuing to keep him sidelined. Given the nature of hamstring issues, teams often prefer a cautious approach to avoid aggravating the problem, which appears to be the case here.

Fitness Progress But No Risk Taken

Ahead of the GT fixture, Rohit Sharma was seen training in the nets, indicating progress in his recovery. MI bowling coach Paras Mhambrey also suggested that he had regained fitness, during the pre-match press conference.

Despite signs of improvement, the team management appears to be prioritising long-term fitness over a rushed return. His exclusion from both the XI and Impact Player list suggests that MI are not willing to take any chances with one of their most experienced players.

MI’s Struggles Continue

Rohit’s absence comes at a difficult time for the five-time IPL winners, who have struggled to find consistency this season. The team has managed just one win from five matches so far, placing them under pressure early in the tournament.

From a personal standpoint, Rohit has had a mixed campaign. In four matches, he has scored 137 runs, showing glimpses of form but lacking sustained impact. With MI looking to turn their season around, his return could play a crucial role in stabilising the batting unit.