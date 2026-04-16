Who Is Krish Bhagat? Young All-Rounder Joins MI Midway Through IPL 2026

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mumbai Indians sign Krish Bhagat for IPL 2026 season.

Bhagat replaces injured Atharva Ankolekar ruled out by knee injury.

The 21-year-old all-rounder represents Punjab in domestic cricket.

MI IPL 2026 Replacement Signing: Mumbai Indians (MI) have made a mid-season squad adjustment in IPL 2026, bringing in Krish Bhagat as a replacement for Atharva Ankolekar, who has been ruled out due from the tournament to a knee injury. The five-time champion franchise confirmed the development on Thursday after having played four matches this season. Ankolekar’s absence comes as a bit of a setback for Mumbai, especially at a time when the team is struggling to find consistency. The injury occurred before the start of IPL 2026, effectively ending the player's campaign before it could begin.

Meet Krish Bhagat: MI's New Signing

At just 21, Krish Bhagat is viewed as a promising all-rounder. Representing Punjab in domestic cricket, he is a right-handed batsman who also bowls right-arm pace, offering balance to the squad.

Bhagat has been closely associated with the Mumbai Indians setup, having attended trials with the franchise over the past two years. His consistent presence in their extended training environment appears to have played a role in his selection as a replacement.

The youngster recently featured for the Reliance side in the DY Patil T20 Cup and has also been part of Mumbai’s pre-season camp as a support bowler. The franchise acknowledged his efforts, stating:

"Krish has consistently impressed the coaching staff with his dedication, work ethic, and the quality he brings in every session and in the practice games that he has played for Mumbai Indians. His commitment and development over the years, both in domestic and at Mumbai Indians practise sessions this season have earned him this well-deserved opportunity to transition into the main squad." MI said in a statement.

Domestic Numbers & MI’s Current Struggles

Bhagat’s early domestic record includes 145 runs across 10 innings in seven First-Class matches, along with 52 runs in three innings in List A cricket. With the ball, he has picked up seven wickets in first-class cricket and nine in List A matches.

Meanwhile, MI’s IPL 2026 campaign has been far from ideal under Hardik Pandya. The team has managed just one win so far and enters this phase on the back of three consecutive defeats. The addition of Bhagat could provide fresh energy as they look to turn their season around.