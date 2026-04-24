IPL 2026: When Will Mitchell Starc Play For Delhi Capitals? Latest Update

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mitchell Starc nears IPL 2026 return for Delhi Capitals.

Starc targets May 1 comeback after shoulder, elbow issues.

DC faces Punjab Kings before Starc's anticipated return.

Mitchell Starc IPL Return: Delhi Capitals (DC) could soon receive a timely lift in IPL 2026 as Mitchell Starc reportedly edges closer to making his long-awaited return. With the team struggling for consistency, the Australian quick’s comeback may prove crucial in turning their campaign around. Delhi have had an inconsistent run so far, managing just three wins from six matches. While their bowling attack has delivered in patches, it has also lacked bite at key moments, particularly when it comes to picking up wickets under pressure.

This inconsistency has left the side in the middle of the points table, searching for momentum as the tournament progresses. The potential return of a world-class pacer like Starc could provide the edge they’ve been missing.

Mitchell Starc’s Expected Return Date

Starc has been sidelined since the start of the season due to shoulder and elbow issues, forcing him to miss several crucial games. However, there is now optimism surrounding his recovery.

According to ESPNCricinfo, the left-arm fast bowler is targeting a comeback on May 1, when DC face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur. If his rehabilitation continues without setbacks, Starc is expected to be available for the remainder of IPL 2026.

His inclusion would significantly strengthen Delhi’s pace attack, offering both experience and firepower in the crucial phase of the tournament.

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Lethal Combination In The Making

One of the most exciting prospects for DC is the potential pairing of Starc with Lungi Ngidi. The South African pacer has been among the standout performers for the franchise this season, delivering impactful spells with the ball.

A Starc-Ngidi partnership could form a formidable pace duo, capable of troubling even the strongest batting line-ups and giving Delhi a much-needed boost in the bowling department.

Next Challenge For Delhi Capitals

Before Starc’s anticipated return, Delhi Capitals have an important fixture lined up. They are set to take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) on April 25 at home, the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

With both teams aiming to climb the standings, the match promises to be a stern test for DC. A positive result here could set the tone ahead of Starc’s expected comeback and the final stretch of the season.