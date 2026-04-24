Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResultsTeamsOrange CapPurple Cap
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026: When Will Mitchell Starc Play For Delhi Capitals? Latest Update

IPL 2026: When Will Mitchell Starc Play For Delhi Capitals? Latest Update

Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc reportedly nears IPL 2026 return for Delhi Capitals, with his likely comeback date expected to fall next week.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 24 Apr 2026 05:18 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mitchell Starc nears IPL 2026 return for Delhi Capitals.
  • Starc targets May 1 comeback after shoulder, elbow issues.
  • DC faces Punjab Kings before Starc's anticipated return.

Mitchell Starc IPL Return: Delhi Capitals (DC) could soon receive a timely lift in IPL 2026 as Mitchell Starc reportedly edges closer to making his long-awaited return. With the team struggling for consistency, the Australian quick’s comeback may prove crucial in turning their campaign around. Delhi have had an inconsistent run so far, managing just three wins from six matches. While their bowling attack has delivered in patches, it has also lacked bite at key moments, particularly when it comes to picking up wickets under pressure.

This inconsistency has left the side in the middle of the points table, searching for momentum as the tournament progresses. The potential return of a world-class pacer like Starc could provide the edge they’ve been missing.

Mitchell Starc’s Expected Return Date

Starc has been sidelined since the start of the season due to shoulder and elbow issues, forcing him to miss several crucial games. However, there is now optimism surrounding his recovery.

According to ESPNCricinfo, the left-arm fast bowler is targeting a comeback on May 1, when DC face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur. If his rehabilitation continues without setbacks, Starc is expected to be available for the remainder of IPL 2026.

His inclusion would significantly strengthen Delhi’s pace attack, offering both experience and firepower in the crucial phase of the tournament.

Also Check: "I Don't Give A S**t": PSL Overseas Coach Snaps At Pakistani Reporter

Lethal Combination In The Making

One of the most exciting prospects for DC is the potential pairing of Starc with Lungi Ngidi. The South African pacer has been among the standout performers for the franchise this season, delivering impactful spells with the ball.

A Starc-Ngidi partnership could form a formidable pace duo, capable of troubling even the strongest batting line-ups and giving Delhi a much-needed boost in the bowling department.

Next Challenge For Delhi Capitals

Before Starc’s anticipated return, Delhi Capitals have an important fixture lined up. They are set to take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) on April 25 at home, the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

With both teams aiming to climb the standings, the match promises to be a stern test for DC. A positive result here could set the tone ahead of Starc’s expected comeback and the final stretch of the season.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Mitchell Starc expected to return to the IPL for Delhi Capitals?

Mitchell Starc is targeting a comeback on May 1st when DC faces Rajasthan Royals. He should be available for the rest of IPL 2026 if his recovery continues smoothly.

Why has Mitchell Starc been absent from the IPL season?

Mitchell Starc has been sidelined due to shoulder and elbow issues. These injuries have caused him to miss several important matches at the start of the season.

How could Mitchell Starc's return benefit the Delhi Capitals?

Starc's return would significantly strengthen Delhi's pace attack with his experience and firepower. A partnership with Lungi Ngidi could form a formidable bowling duo.

What is Delhi Capitals' upcoming match before Starc's potential return?

Before Starc's anticipated comeback, Delhi Capitals are scheduled to play against Punjab Kings on April 25th at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 24 Apr 2026 05:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mitchell Starc Delhi Capitals IPL Mitchell Starc Injury Update
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
IPL 2026: When Will Mitchell Starc Play For Delhi Capitals? Latest Update
IPL 2026: When Will Mitchell Starc Play For Delhi Capitals? Latest Update
IPL
IPL 2026, RCB vs GT Head-To-Head Records And Kohli-Gill Rivalry Before Chinnaswamy Clash
IPL 2026, RCB vs GT Head-To-Head Records And Kohli-Gill Rivalry Before Chinnaswamy Clash
IPL
MI Coach Breaks Silence On Mitchell Santner Concussion Replacement Controversy
MI Coach Breaks Silence On Mitchell Santner Concussion Replacement Controversy
IPL
Sanju Samson's Unbeaten Ton For CSK vs MI Scripts IPL History
Sanju Samson's Unbeaten Ton vs MI Scripts IPL History: Details Inside
Advertisement

Videos

Political Row: From Anger to Mandate—Shah Confident as
Breaking News:
Politics: BJP Claims 110+ Seats in Phase 1, Shah Foresees Absolute Majority in Bengal
CRIME: Stolen Jewelry and ₹1 Lakh Recovered in IRS Daughter’s Murder Investigation
Political Row: Samrat Choudhary Arrives for Bihar Floor Test Amid Historic BJP Coronation
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
One Year Of Pahalgam - Three Lessons, One National Security Doctrine For India
Opinion
Embed widget