"I Don't Give A S**t": PSL Overseas Coach Snaps At Pakistani Reporter

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Coach Luke Ronchi clashed with a disruptive journalist at a press conference.

Ronchi expressed frustration over repeated interruptions during the media session.

The incident added to off-field drama during the Pakistan Super League.

PSL Press Conference Spat: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) continues to generate headlines beyond the boundary ropes, with another off-field episode grabbing attention. This time, it involved Luke Ronchi, head coach of Islamabad United, who was caught in a tense exchange during a post-match media interaction. The incident unfolded during a press conference when a journalist repeatedly interrupted proceedings, disrupting the sequence of questions. As the interruptions persisted, Ronchi appeared increasingly frustrated, eventually responding sharply in front of those present. Check it out:

🚨Luke Ronchi Humbled Pakistani Journalists 🚨



-Said 🗣️:- He can ask a question I don’t give a sh*t”😭😭



- it gives me different kind of Pleasure when someone cook these unprofessional journalists pic.twitter.com/xUOMMs2oaU April 23, 2026

Press Conference Disrupted By Repeated Interruptions

Unable to contain his irritation, the former New Zealand cricketer said to the moderator:

"Boss, we are in an order at the moment. He can ask the question, I don't give a s**t."

The remark quickly spread across social media, adding to the growing list of viral moments from the tournament. The situation required intervention from the moderator, who instructed support staff to ensure the journalist did not interrupt again, restoring order to the session.

Also Check: WATCH: PSL Mascots Fight Before Toss In Karachi vs Lahore Clash

PSL Sees Another Off-Field Talking Point

While the league has produced competitive matches, it has also been punctuated by moments of controversy and heated exchanges. Ronchi’s outburst is the latest example of how tensions can spill over off the field, especially in high-pressure environments like franchise T20 leagues.

Such incidents have only amplified the spotlight on the PSL this season, keeping fans engaged with both cricketing action and off-field drama.

On the field, Islamabad United endured a disappointing outing. Batting first, they were bowled out for 137 runs, with Devon Conway top-scoring with 40 off 33 balls. Chris Green provided some late impetus with a quick 29 from just 16 deliveries.

In response, Rawalpindi chased down the target comfortably. Mohammad Rizwan anchored the innings with a composed 45 off 38 balls, earning the Player of the Match award. He was well supported by Kamran Ghulam, who scored 42 off 30, and Daryl Mitchell, who added 32 off 25.

Rawalpindi completed the chase with six wickets in hand and 11 balls to spare, registering their first victory of the season after nine matches.