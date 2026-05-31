Venkatesh Iyer Or Phil Salt? Inside RCB’s IPL 2026 Final Selection Headache

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Phil Salt is fit after finger injury, selection uncertain.

Team management likely to retain winning combination for finale.

Venkatesh Iyer preferred over Salt in recent qualifier win.

Pitch assessment will determine final playing eleven decision.

Phil Salt Latest Update: An interesting selection headache confronts the Royal Challengers Bengaluru management before the toss tonight. England opening batsman Phil Salt has completed his injury rehabilitation successfully, yet his inclusion in the playing eleven for the grand finale remains highly uncertain.

The Fitness Boost

According to Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar, the aggressive overseas opener has recovered fully from his recent finger injury. Salt participated in recent squad training sessions, and medical reports confirm he is completely fit for selection.

Winning Equation

Despite achieving full fitness, the explosive batsman was left out of the line-up during the comprehensive Qualifier 1 victory over Gujarat Titans. The franchise opted for domestic batsman Venkatesh Iyer, who performed exceptionally well.

Management generally prefers not to alter a successful team combination before a major championship fixture. Because the current top-order setup functions smoothly, Bengaluru appear very likely to field an identical line-up tonight.

According to whispers among fans and the cricket fraternity, however, highly unlikely, but it is also possible that the franchise might skip Romario Shepherd to use maximum use of the batting line-up.

The Training Routine

Several local track reports noted that Salt kept his workload relatively light during the final pre-match practice drills. He did not participate extensively in the main batting sessions, hinting at a bench role.

This observed lack of intensive preparation strongly indicates that the team leadership will resist making unforced changes. However, Patidar clarified that a definitive decision will only be made after looking at the pitch.

RCB Playing XI

If the defending champions choose consistency over a tactical reshuffle, Iyer will retain his opening spot alongside Virat Kohli. This maintains the exact balance that secured their direct pathway to the final.

Predicted Royal Challengers Bengaluru XI:

Virat Kohli, Venkatesh Iyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam.