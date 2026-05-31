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HomeSportsIPLVenkatesh Iyer Or Phil Salt? Inside RCB’s IPL 2026 Final Selection Headache

Venkatesh Iyer Or Phil Salt? Inside RCB’s IPL 2026 Final Selection Headache

Phil Salt Latest Update: Get the latest injury and fitness updates on Phil Salt ahead of the RCB vs GT IPL 2026 final. Read Rajat Patidar's selection comments.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 31 May 2026 04:59 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Phil Salt is fit after finger injury, selection uncertain.
  • Team management likely to retain winning combination for finale.
  • Venkatesh Iyer preferred over Salt in recent qualifier win.
  • Pitch assessment will determine final playing eleven decision.

Phil Salt Latest Update: An interesting selection headache confronts the Royal Challengers Bengaluru management before the toss tonight. England opening batsman Phil Salt has completed his injury rehabilitation successfully, yet his inclusion in the playing eleven for the grand finale remains highly uncertain.

The Fitness Boost

According to Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar, the aggressive overseas opener has recovered fully from his recent finger injury. Salt participated in recent squad training sessions, and medical reports confirm he is completely fit for selection.

Winning Equation 

Despite achieving full fitness, the explosive batsman was left out of the line-up during the comprehensive Qualifier 1 victory over Gujarat Titans. The franchise opted for domestic batsman Venkatesh Iyer, who performed exceptionally well.

Management generally prefers not to alter a successful team combination before a major championship fixture. Because the current top-order setup functions smoothly, Bengaluru appear very likely to field an identical line-up tonight.

According to whispers among fans and the cricket fraternity, however, highly unlikely, but it is also possible that the franchise might skip Romario Shepherd to use maximum use of the batting line-up. 

The Training Routine

Several local track reports noted that Salt kept his workload relatively light during the final pre-match practice drills. He did not participate extensively in the main batting sessions, hinting at a bench role.

This observed lack of intensive preparation strongly indicates that the team leadership will resist making unforced changes. However, Patidar clarified that a definitive decision will only be made after looking at the pitch.

RCB Playing XI

If the defending champions choose consistency over a tactical reshuffle, Iyer will retain his opening spot alongside Virat Kohli. This maintains the exact balance that secured their direct pathway to the final.

Predicted Royal Challengers Bengaluru XI:

Virat Kohli, Venkatesh Iyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Phil Salt fit to play?

Yes, Phil Salt has successfully completed his injury rehabilitation and is fully fit for selection. He has participated in recent squad training sessions.

Will Phil Salt play in the grand finale?

It remains uncertain. Despite being fit, the team management may stick with the successful opening pair of Venkatesh Iyer and Virat Kohli.

Why might Phil Salt not play even if he's fit?

The management often prefers not to change a winning team combination. Venkatesh Iyer performed well in the previous match, making it unlikely for Salt to be included.

What was Phil Salt's involvement in the final practice session?

Salt kept his workload light during final practice drills and did not participate extensively in batting sessions, suggesting a potential bench role.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 31 May 2026 04:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Phil Salt Injury Update IPL 2026 RCB Vs GT Final Playing 11 Rajat Patidar Press Conference Venkatesh Iyer Opening Partner Is Phil Salt Fit To Play Today.
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