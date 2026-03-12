Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026: When Will Chennai Super Kings, RCB And Mumbai Indians Play? Check Schedule

IPL 2026: When Will Chennai Super Kings, RCB And Mumbai Indians Play? Check Schedule

IPL schedule: With the first phase schedule now out, fans will get to see some exciting clashes involving three of the most successful IPL franchises as the tournament kicks off later this month.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 12 Mar 2026 09:43 AM (IST)

IPL 2026 schedule: The schedule for the first phase of Indian Premier League 2026 has been officially announced. Due to upcoming assembly elections in several states, IPL 2026 tournament schedule will be released in two phases. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has now unveiled the fixtures for the first phase.

IPL 2026 season will begin on March 28, with the opening match between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

20 matches in IPL 2026 Phase 1

The first phase will feature 20 matches played between March 28 and April 12, including four days of double-header fixtures. As per IPL tradition, the defending champions will play the opening match of the tournament, which is why Royal Challengers Bengaluru will start the season at home.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: IPL 2026 Phase 1 Schedule

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play four matches during the first phase of the tournament:

March 28, 2026 - RCB vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Bengaluru

April 5, 2026 - RCB vs Chennai Super Kings, Bengaluru

April 10, 2026 - Rajasthan Royals vs RCB, Guwahati

April 12, 2026 - Mumbai Indians vs RCB, Mumbai

Chennai Super Kings - IPL 2026 Phase 1 Schedule

Chennai Super Kings will also play four matches in the first phase:

March 30, 2026 - Rajasthan Royals vs CSK, Guwahati

April 3, 2026 - CSK vs Punjab Kings, Chennai

April 5, 2026 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs CSK, Bengaluru

April 11, 2026 - CSK vs Delhi Capitals, Chennai

Mumbai Indians - IPL 2026 Phase 1 Schedule

Mumbai Indians will also play four matches during this phase:

March 29, 2026 - MI vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai

April 4, 2026 - Delhi Capitals vs MI, Delhi

April 7, 2026 - Rajasthan Royals vs MI, Guwahati

April 12, 2026 - MI vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Mumbai

With the first phase schedule now out, fans will get to see some exciting clashes involving three of the most successful IPL franchises as the tournament kicks off later this month.

Also on ABP Live | IPL 2026: Virat Kohli's RCB Can Return To Bengaluru Only If THIS BCCI Condition Is Met

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

When does the IPL 2026 season begin?

The IPL 2026 season begins on March 28, 2026. The opening match will be between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Why is the IPL 2026 schedule being released in two phases?

The IPL 2026 schedule is being released in two phases due to upcoming assembly elections in several states. The BCCI has unveiled the fixtures for the first phase.

How many matches are in the first phase of IPL 2026?

The first phase of IPL 2026 will feature 20 matches. These matches will be played between March 28 and April 12, including four days with double-header fixtures.

Which teams are playing in the opening match of IPL 2026?

The opening match of IPL 2026 will be played between the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Sunrisers Hyderabad. It will be held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 12 Mar 2026 09:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
IPL CSK Schedule MI Schedule RCB Schedule IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE IPL 2026 Schedule
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
IPL 2026: When Will Chennai Super Kings, RCB And Mumbai Indians Play? Check Schedule
IPL 2026: When Will Chennai Super Kings, RCB And Mumbai Indians Play? Check Schedule
IPL
IPL 2026: What Does Sanskrit Line On Indian Premier League Trophy Mean?
What Does Sanskrit Line On Indian Premier League Trophy Mean?
IPL
IPL 2026: Virat Kohli's RCB Can Return To Bengaluru Only If THIS BCCI Condition Is Met
Virat Kohli's RCB Can Return To Bengaluru Only If THIS BCCI Condition Is Met
IPL
IPL 2026, Phase 1 Schedule Out: RCB To Face Sunrisers Hyderabad On March 28
IPL 2026, Phase 1 Schedule Out: RCB To Face Sunrisers Hyderabad On March 28
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Middle East War Sparks LPG Crisis in India; Mumbai Dhobi Ghats Hit Hard
Breaking News: Domestic LPG Shortage Hits Major Indian Cities, Long Queues Outside Gas Agencies
Breaking News: IRCTC Orders Railway Canteens to Switch to Microwave & Induction Amid LPG Shortage
Delhi Politics: Sanjay Singh, Ram Gopal Yadav Slam Govt Over LPG Crisis, Hotels & Factories Hit
Delhi Update: Kejriwal Blasts Modi Over LPG Shortage, Hotels & Restaurants Face Shutdown
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | Mahua Moitra’s Remarks Reveal Dangerous Politics Of Exclusion In West Bengal
Opinion
Embed widget