IPL 2026: When Will Chennai Super Kings, RCB And Mumbai Indians Play? Check Schedule

IPL 2026 schedule: The schedule for the first phase of Indian Premier League 2026 has been officially announced. Due to upcoming assembly elections in several states, IPL 2026 tournament schedule will be released in two phases. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has now unveiled the fixtures for the first phase.

IPL 2026 season will begin on March 28, with the opening match between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

20 matches in IPL 2026 Phase 1

The first phase will feature 20 matches played between March 28 and April 12, including four days of double-header fixtures. As per IPL tradition, the defending champions will play the opening match of the tournament, which is why Royal Challengers Bengaluru will start the season at home.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: IPL 2026 Phase 1 Schedule

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play four matches during the first phase of the tournament:

March 28, 2026 - RCB vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Bengaluru

April 5, 2026 - RCB vs Chennai Super Kings, Bengaluru

April 10, 2026 - Rajasthan Royals vs RCB, Guwahati

April 12, 2026 - Mumbai Indians vs RCB, Mumbai

Chennai Super Kings - IPL 2026 Phase 1 Schedule

Chennai Super Kings will also play four matches in the first phase:

March 30, 2026 - Rajasthan Royals vs CSK, Guwahati

April 3, 2026 - CSK vs Punjab Kings, Chennai

April 5, 2026 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs CSK, Bengaluru

April 11, 2026 - CSK vs Delhi Capitals, Chennai

Mumbai Indians - IPL 2026 Phase 1 Schedule

Mumbai Indians will also play four matches during this phase:

March 29, 2026 - MI vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai

April 4, 2026 - Delhi Capitals vs MI, Delhi

April 7, 2026 - Rajasthan Royals vs MI, Guwahati

April 12, 2026 - MI vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Mumbai

With the first phase schedule now out, fans will get to see some exciting clashes involving three of the most successful IPL franchises as the tournament kicks off later this month.

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