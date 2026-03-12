The IPL 2026 season begins on March 28, 2026. The opening match will be between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
IPL 2026: When Will Chennai Super Kings, RCB And Mumbai Indians Play? Check Schedule
IPL schedule: With the first phase schedule now out, fans will get to see some exciting clashes involving three of the most successful IPL franchises as the tournament kicks off later this month.
IPL 2026 schedule: The schedule for the first phase of Indian Premier League 2026 has been officially announced. Due to upcoming assembly elections in several states, IPL 2026 tournament schedule will be released in two phases. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has now unveiled the fixtures for the first phase.
IPL 2026 season will begin on March 28, with the opening match between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
20 matches in IPL 2026 Phase 1
The first phase will feature 20 matches played between March 28 and April 12, including four days of double-header fixtures. As per IPL tradition, the defending champions will play the opening match of the tournament, which is why Royal Challengers Bengaluru will start the season at home.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: IPL 2026 Phase 1 Schedule
Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play four matches during the first phase of the tournament:
March 28, 2026 - RCB vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Bengaluru
April 5, 2026 - RCB vs Chennai Super Kings, Bengaluru
April 10, 2026 - Rajasthan Royals vs RCB, Guwahati
April 12, 2026 - Mumbai Indians vs RCB, Mumbai
Chennai Super Kings - IPL 2026 Phase 1 Schedule
Chennai Super Kings will also play four matches in the first phase:
March 30, 2026 - Rajasthan Royals vs CSK, Guwahati
April 3, 2026 - CSK vs Punjab Kings, Chennai
April 5, 2026 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs CSK, Bengaluru
April 11, 2026 - CSK vs Delhi Capitals, Chennai
Mumbai Indians - IPL 2026 Phase 1 Schedule
Mumbai Indians will also play four matches during this phase:
March 29, 2026 - MI vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai
April 4, 2026 - Delhi Capitals vs MI, Delhi
April 7, 2026 - Rajasthan Royals vs MI, Guwahati
April 12, 2026 - MI vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Mumbai
With the first phase schedule now out, fans will get to see some exciting clashes involving three of the most successful IPL franchises as the tournament kicks off later this month.
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Frequently Asked Questions
When does the IPL 2026 season begin?
Why is the IPL 2026 schedule being released in two phases?
The IPL 2026 schedule is being released in two phases due to upcoming assembly elections in several states. The BCCI has unveiled the fixtures for the first phase.
How many matches are in the first phase of IPL 2026?
The first phase of IPL 2026 will feature 20 matches. These matches will be played between March 28 and April 12, including four days with double-header fixtures.
Which teams are playing in the opening match of IPL 2026?
The opening match of IPL 2026 will be played between the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Sunrisers Hyderabad. It will be held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.