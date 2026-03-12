Virat Kohli's RCB Can Return To Bengaluru Only If THIS BCCI Condition Is Met

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 schedule for phase 1 is out but a major cloud of uncertainty still hangs over the home ground of defending champions. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are yet to officially confirm the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium as their primary home venue, with a final decision now slated for Friday, March 13.

The hesitation stems from a complex standoff between RCB, Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), and the state government following the tragic stampede in June 2025.

March 13 Deadline

Although BCCI has reportedly listed Bengaluru as the venue for the season opener against SRH on March 28, the franchise has reportedly asked for 24 more hours to review the latest security protocols.

A high-level committee, including members of the Home Department and safety experts, conducted a final walkthrough of the stadium on March 11.

The report from this inspection will be presented to RCB officials on March 13, after which the team will decide whether to proceed with Bengaluru or pivot to their "Plan B" venues.

Why the Delay?

The core of the disagreement isn't the stadium's infrastructure, but the legal responsibility for crowd management.

Administrative Burden: The Karnataka government’s "conditional clearance" reportedly requires RCB to take full responsibility for the public roads and areas outside the stadium gates - a task usually handled by local police.

Safety Mandates: Based on the Justice D’Cunha Committee report, the stadium must limit its capacity to 35,000, install over 350 AI-enabled cameras, and maintain a dedicated fire brigade unit on-site. RCB is currently weighing the costs and legal risks associated with these demands.

If Not Bengaluru, Then Where?

If RCB and government fail to reach an agreement by tomorrow, RCB has two backup plans already in place:

The Split Season: RCB has finalized talks to host two matches at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

The Indore Shift: Following a veto by Mumbai Indians regarding use of DY Patil Stadium (due to "territorial rights"), Indore has emerged as the frontrunner to host the remaining five home games if Bengaluru is ruled out.

Impact on Season Opener

BCCI has built IPL 2026 schedule under the assumption that the issues will be resolved. However, should RCB pull out of Bengaluru on March 13, the March 28 opener against SRH might undergo a last-minute venue shift, potentially moving to Raipur or even Pune.