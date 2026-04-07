RR vs MI IPL 2026: Toss Result & Complete Playing XIs

RR vs MI IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals (RR), led by Riyan Parag, are set to take on Mumbai Indians (MI), captained by Hardik Pandya, at the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Stadium in Guwahati. The former is riding positive momentum heading into the clash while the latter is coming off a defeat. Rajasthan has also won a match at this venue before this season, which would give them further confidence. Their players are in form, and look geared up to take on Mumbai's potent bowling attack.

RR vs MI IPL 2026: Toss Updates

The toss for the RR vs MI IPL 2026 match has been delayed due to rain. Further updates will be provided here as they are announced officially.

The weather forecast for Guwahati had already indicated significant rain threat for this match. Bad weather had also impacted yesterday's match between KKR and PBKS, eventually resulting in it being called-off.

RR vs MI IPL Rivalry

The rivalry between RR and MI has been one of the most closely contested battles in the history of the IPL. Ahead of today's encounter, the two sides have met 31 times, reflecting long-standing and competitive dynamics.

Mumbai Indians hold a slender advantage in the head-to-head record, having secured 16 victories. Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, are not far behind with 14 wins, while one match between the two teams ended without a result.

The narrow margin between the two sides highlights just how evenly matched they have been over the years. As for more recent meetings, Mumbai have won three of the last five against Rajasthan.

Today's match is set to take place at the ACA Stadium, a venue where Rajasthan Royals registered a dominating win over CSK earlier this season, and with all that in play, this fixture promises plenty of excitement as both sides look to strengthen their position in the tournament.