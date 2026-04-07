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HomeNewsWorldFact Check: Viral Video Shows Mojtaba Khamenei In Iran War Room

Fact Check: Viral Video Shows Mojtaba Khamenei In Iran War Room

Viral video claims show Mojtaba Khamenei in an Iran war room with Dimona site on screen; no official confirmation, footage flagged as AI-generated.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 07 Apr 2026 05:56 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A video circulating on social media claims to show Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei entering a military operations room, with a screen displaying Israel’s Dimona nuclear reactor and its coordinates. The clip has gone viral amid heightened tensions in West Asia, triggering speculation about possible military escalation. However, a closer examination shows the footage lacks official confirmation and contains multiple signs of manipulation. Fact-checks suggest the video is not authentic, raising concerns about misinformation during an already volatile geopolitical situation.

What Is Being Claimed

Social media posts allege that Iran released a video showing Mojtaba Khamenei heading to a military command centre, where a large display features Israel’s Dimona nuclear facility along with coordinates. The claim has been widely shared as “breaking news”, fuelling speculation about potential targeting of sensitive infrastructure.

What We Found

The claim is false. There is no official confirmation from Iranian state media or government sources regarding such a video. Major international news organisations have also not verified the footage.

Fact-check analyses indicate the video shows multiple signs of being AI-generated or digitally manipulated, including visual inconsistencies such as unnatural lighting, blurred facial details and glitch-like transitions.

Experts and open-source intelligence reviews have flagged the clip as likely deepfake propaganda, with some frames appearing to reuse older footage layered with digital edits.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Apr 2026 05:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Iran Israel War Iran War Iran US Conflict
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