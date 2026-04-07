Fact Check: Viral Video Shows Mojtaba Khamenei In Iran War Room
Viral video claims show Mojtaba Khamenei in an Iran war room with Dimona site on screen; no official confirmation, footage flagged as AI-generated.
A video circulating on social media claims to show Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei entering a military operations room, with a screen displaying Israel’s Dimona nuclear reactor and its coordinates. The clip has gone viral amid heightened tensions in West Asia, triggering speculation about possible military escalation. However, a closer examination shows the footage lacks official confirmation and contains multiple signs of manipulation. Fact-checks suggest the video is not authentic, raising concerns about misinformation during an already volatile geopolitical situation.
What Is Being Claimed
Social media posts allege that Iran released a video showing Mojtaba Khamenei heading to a military command centre, where a large display features Israel’s Dimona nuclear facility along with coordinates. The claim has been widely shared as “breaking news”, fuelling speculation about potential targeting of sensitive infrastructure.
🚨 BREAKING— GBX (@GBX_Press) April 5, 2026
Iran releases a new video showing for the first time Mojtaba Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of Iran, on his way to the military operations room. A large image of the Dimona nuclear reactor site in Israel, including its coordinates, is displayed in the room. pic.twitter.com/naFzbBQqhQ
What We Found
The claim is false. There is no official confirmation from Iranian state media or government sources regarding such a video. Major international news organisations have also not verified the footage.
Fact-check analyses indicate the video shows multiple signs of being AI-generated or digitally manipulated, including visual inconsistencies such as unnatural lighting, blurred facial details and glitch-like transitions.
Experts and open-source intelligence reviews have flagged the clip as likely deepfake propaganda, with some frames appearing to reuse older footage layered with digital edits.