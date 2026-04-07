RR vs MI LIVE Updates, IPL 2026: Riyan Parag's Rajasthan Takes On Hardik Pandya's Mumbai

RR vs MI: IPL 2026- The Indian Premier League 2026 moves to its secondary home in the northeast as the Rajasthan Royals (RR) host the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the ACA Barsapara Stadium tonight. In a clash of heavyweights, the unbeaten Royals, led by local hero Riyan Parag, aim for a hat-trick of wins, while Hardik Pandya returns to lead a Mumbai side desperate to regain their clinical edge.

Rajasthan enters this fixture as one of the most balanced sides in the tournament, having successfully defended high totals in their opening games. Mumbai, meanwhile, is looking to bounce back from a recent defeat against the Delhi Capitals and stabilize their middle order.

RR vs MI Head-To-Head IPL Record

Historically, this rivalry is one of the most closely contested in the league. Out of the 32 matches played between the two franchises so far, the record is nearly identical, with Mumbai holding a razor-thin advantage.

Total Matches Played: 32

Mumbai Indians Won: 17

Rajasthan Royals Won: 15

Despite the historical edge for MI, Rajasthan has been dominant at their home venues in recent seasons. In 2026, the Royals look like a well-oiled machine, while Mumbai is still searching for the perfect combination in their bowling department, particularly with Jasprit Bumrah yet to find his usual wicket-taking rhythm this season.

Key Player Battles and Team News

The return of Hardik Pandya is the biggest boost for Mumbai Indians. After missing the last game due to illness, the captain is expected to replace Deepak Chahar, providing the necessary balance with both bat and ball.

For Rajasthan, the spotlight remains on 14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, whose explosive starts alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal have defined their campaign so far.

Mumbai Indians (Probable XI): Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Tilak Varma, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal, Piyush Chawla.

Rajasthan Royals (Probable XI): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande.

Pitch Report: A Batter’s Paradise

The ACA Barsapara Stadium is traditionally known as a high-scoring ground with an average first-innings score of 189.

However, early trends in IPL 2026 suggest that the pitch offers significant swing under lights during the first few overs. With dew expected to play a major factor in the second half of the match, the toss will be crucial, and both captains are likely to opt for bowling first.