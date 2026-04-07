Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResultsTeamsOrange CapPurple Cap
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLRR vs MI IPL 2026: Will Hardik Pandya Return? Here's What We Know

RR vs MI IPL 2026: Will Hardik Pandya Return? Here's What We Know

IPL 2026, RR vs MI LIVE Updates: Follow all major events and updates related to the Indian Premier League, with RR set to take on MI at the Barsapara stadium today.

By : ABP Live Sports  | Updated at : 07 Apr 2026 04:27 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
rajasthan royals vs Mumbai Indians live score ipl 2026 today match 13 Guwahati RR VS MI playing 11 predictions weather report Live Updates 07 April 2026 WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav Brings Back MS Dhoni Nostalgia With Stunning Helicopter Shot
RR vs MI LIVE Updates, IPL 2026: Riyan Parag's Rajasthan Takes On Hardik Pandya's Mumbai
Source : PTI

Background

RR vs MI: IPL 2026- The Indian Premier League 2026 moves to its secondary home in the northeast as the Rajasthan Royals (RR) host the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the ACA Barsapara Stadium tonight. In a clash of heavyweights, the unbeaten Royals, led by local hero Riyan Parag, aim for a hat-trick of wins, while Hardik Pandya returns to lead a Mumbai side desperate to regain their clinical edge.

Rajasthan enters this fixture as one of the most balanced sides in the tournament, having successfully defended high totals in their opening games. Mumbai, meanwhile, is looking to bounce back from a recent defeat against the Delhi Capitals and stabilize their middle order.

RR vs MI Head-To-Head IPL Record

Historically, this rivalry is one of the most closely contested in the league. Out of the 32 matches played between the two franchises so far, the record is nearly identical, with Mumbai holding a razor-thin advantage.

Total Matches Played: 32

Mumbai Indians Won: 17

Rajasthan Royals Won: 15

Despite the historical edge for MI, Rajasthan has been dominant at their home venues in recent seasons. In 2026, the Royals look like a well-oiled machine, while Mumbai is still searching for the perfect combination in their bowling department, particularly with Jasprit Bumrah yet to find his usual wicket-taking rhythm this season.

Key Player Battles and Team News

The return of Hardik Pandya is the biggest boost for Mumbai Indians. After missing the last game due to illness, the captain is expected to replace Deepak Chahar, providing the necessary balance with both bat and ball.

For Rajasthan, the spotlight remains on 14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, whose explosive starts alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal have defined their campaign so far.

Mumbai Indians (Probable XI): Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Tilak Varma, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal, Piyush Chawla.

Rajasthan Royals (Probable XI): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande.

Pitch Report: A Batter’s Paradise

The ACA Barsapara Stadium is traditionally known as a high-scoring ground with an average first-innings score of 189.

However, early trends in IPL 2026 suggest that the pitch offers significant swing under lights during the first few overs. With dew expected to play a major factor in the second half of the match, the toss will be crucial, and both captains are likely to opt for bowling first.

16:27 PM (IST)  •  07 Apr 2026

WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav Brings Back MS Dhoni Nostalgia With Stunning Helicopter Shot

RR vs MI, IPL 2026: A touch of Thala! Suryakumar Yadav’s incredible helicopter shot has gone viral, bringing back MS Dhoni nostalgia for fans worldwide. Read More
15:55 PM (IST)  •  07 Apr 2026

RR vs MI IPL 2026: Will Hardik Pandya Return? Here's What We Know

Hardik Pandya missed Mumbai Indians' last IPL 2026 match against Delhi Capitals. Here's an update on whether he will be available to play against Rajasthan Royals. Read More
Load More
Tags :
IPL Ipl-2026
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav Brings Back MS Dhoni Nostalgia With Stunning Helicopter Shot
WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav Brings Back MS Dhoni Nostalgia With Stunning Helicopter Shot
IPL
RR vs MI IPL 2026: Will Hardik Pandya Return? Here's What We Know
RR vs MI IPL 2026: Will Hardik Pandya Return? Here's What We Know
IPL
RR vs MI IPL 2026: Will Hardik Pandya Return? Here's What We Know
RR vs MI IPL 2026: Will Hardik Pandya Return? Here's What We Know
IPL
IPL 2026: Big Blow To DC As Mitchell Starc's Arrival Delayed; Return Date Revealed
IPL 2026: Big Blow To DC As Mitchell Starc's Arrival Delayed; Return Date Revealed
Advertisement

Videos

Middle East Inferno: Iran Strikes US, Israel; Tehran Explosions Amid Supreme Leader Mystery
Death Night Countdown: Trump Trapped in War Labyrinth as Iran-US-Israel Strikes Intensify
Breaking: Iran Faces Intense US-Israel Strikes; Fuel Surcharges Hit Air Travel Worldwide
WAR SURGE: Blasts Rock Tehran and Qom as Mystery Deepens Around Mojtaba Khamenei Status
BIG BREAKING: Assam Police Grills Pawan Khera Over Passport Claims on Himanta Sarma’s Wife
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | Strategic Autonomy In Action: Why Russia Still Matters to India’s Energy Security
Opinion
Embed widget