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HomeSportsIPLRR vs MI: Will Rain Spoil IPL 2026 Clash In Guwahati? Check Weather Forecast

RR vs MI: Will Rain Spoil IPL 2026 Clash In Guwahati? Check Weather Forecast

RR vs MI IPL 2026 clash faces potential rain threat in Guwahati after KKR vs PBKS was washed out in Kolkata. Here's what the weather forecast suggests.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 07 Apr 2026 05:34 PM (IST)
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RR vs MI Rain Possibility: The highly anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 showdown between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) has generated plenty of buzz, but weather conditions in Guwahati could have a decisive say in how events unfold. With the match set to take place at the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Stadium, focus has shifted from team combinations to the possibility of rain interruptions. While fans are eagerly awaiting a high-quality contest between two competitive sides, the looming threat of rain has introduced uncertainty. Even a short delay could disrupt rhythm, forcing teams to rethink their plans mid-game.

RR vs MI: Rain Forecast Raises Concerns

As per AccuWeather predictions, there is a 75% probability of precipitation (rain) in Guwahati today, April 7. However, that drops to 9% in the evening, which seems a little more encouraging.

The RR vs MI clash is slated to begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss expected around 7:00 PM IST. Any rain activity during this window could delay proceedings or reduce the number of overs, which would significantly impact team strategies.

Yesterday's KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 match was completely washed out due to rain as well, but in Kolkata.

What Happens If RR vs MI Is Washed Out?

In the event that rain prevents a result, both teams will be awarded one point each, which was the case yesterday. While this ensures neither side walks away empty-handed, it may not be the ideal outcome in a tightly contested league.

Points dropped due to weather could prove costly later in the tournament, especially as teams battle for playoff qualification. With margins often razor-thin in the IPL standings, every point carries significant weight.

Where Do RR & MI Stand In IPL Points Table

Rajasthan Royals are currently third on the IPL 2026 points table with 4 points from 2 games.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, are currently sixth with 2 points from 2 games.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the probability of rain during the RR vs MI match in Guwahati?

There is a 75% probability of rain in Guwahati today, April 7. However, this drops to 9% in the evening.

What happens if the RR vs MI match is affected by rain?

If rain prevents a result, both RR and MI will be awarded one point each. This happened in a previous match between KKR and PBKS.

How might rain impact the RR vs MI game?

Rain delays or interruptions could disrupt team rhythm and force mid-game strategy changes. Reduced overs would also significantly impact team plans.

Where do Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians stand in the IPL 2026 points table?

Rajasthan Royals are third with 4 points from 2 games. Mumbai Indians are sixth with 2 points from 2 games.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Apr 2026 05:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
MI RR IPL IPL Rain
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