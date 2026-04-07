RR vs MI: Will Rain Spoil IPL 2026 Clash In Guwahati? Check Weather Forecast

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RR vs MI Rain Possibility: The highly anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 showdown between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) has generated plenty of buzz, but weather conditions in Guwahati could have a decisive say in how events unfold. With the match set to take place at the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Stadium, focus has shifted from team combinations to the possibility of rain interruptions. While fans are eagerly awaiting a high-quality contest between two competitive sides, the looming threat of rain has introduced uncertainty. Even a short delay could disrupt rhythm, forcing teams to rethink their plans mid-game.

RR vs MI: Rain Forecast Raises Concerns

As per AccuWeather predictions, there is a 75% probability of precipitation (rain) in Guwahati today, April 7. However, that drops to 9% in the evening, which seems a little more encouraging.

The RR vs MI clash is slated to begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss expected around 7:00 PM IST. Any rain activity during this window could delay proceedings or reduce the number of overs, which would significantly impact team strategies.

Yesterday's KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 match was completely washed out due to rain as well, but in Kolkata.

What Happens If RR vs MI Is Washed Out?

In the event that rain prevents a result, both teams will be awarded one point each, which was the case yesterday. While this ensures neither side walks away empty-handed, it may not be the ideal outcome in a tightly contested league.

Points dropped due to weather could prove costly later in the tournament, especially as teams battle for playoff qualification. With margins often razor-thin in the IPL standings, every point carries significant weight.

Where Do RR & MI Stand In IPL Points Table

Rajasthan Royals are currently third on the IPL 2026 points table with 4 points from 2 games.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, are currently sixth with 2 points from 2 games.