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HomeNewsWorldIranian President Vows Ultimate Sacrifice As Pressure Mounts Over Hormuz Strait: 'Devoted To Giving My Life'

Iranian President Vows Ultimate Sacrifice As Pressure Mounts Over Hormuz Strait: 'Devoted To Giving My Life'

Iran’s President Pezeshkian vowed to sacrifice his life as Trump’s Hormuz deadline nears. Tehran signalled defiance amid US-Israel strikes, rising casualties, and escalating tensions across the Gulf.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 07 Apr 2026 04:41 PM (IST)
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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has vowed to sacrifice his life for the country, signalling defiance as US President Donald Trump’s deadline for reopening the Strait of Hormuz approaches.

In a post on X, Pezeshkian said more than 14 million Iranians had registered their willingness to lay down their lives in defence of the nation, adding that he, too, remained committed to that cause.

“More than 14 million proud Iranians have so far registered to sacrifice their lives to defend Iran. I too have been, am, and will remain devoted to giving my life for Iran,” he wrote.

Iran Signals Defiance Ahead of Deadline

The statement comes amid escalating pressure from Washington, which has warned of large-scale strikes on critical infrastructure if Tehran fails to allow shipping through the vital maritime corridor.

Despite the looming deadline, Iran has shown no signs of yielding. Authorities have urged young people to form human chains around key installations, including power plants, amid concerns over potential US and Israeli attacks.

Tehran has also rejected a proposed ceasefire, instead calling for a permanent end to the conflict.

Strikes Intensify Across Iran

Meanwhile, renewed US and Israeli strikes have been reported across several locations in Iran, including a petrochemical facility in Shiraz. Iranian media said casualties were reported in multiple areas, although details remain limited.

In a further sign of escalation, Israel issued warnings in Persian advising civilians to avoid trains, indicating that rail infrastructure could be targeted.

Regional Tensions Spill Over

The conflict is increasingly spilling beyond Iran’s borders. Tehran has launched missiles towards Saudi Arabia, most of which were intercepted, though debris reportedly fell near energy facilities.

Saudi authorities also temporarily shut the key causeway linking the kingdom to Bahrain as a precaution, underscoring the widening impact of the crisis across the Gulf.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What has Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian vowed to do?

President Pezeshkian has vowed to sacrifice his life for Iran. He stated that he, along with over 14 million Iranians, is committed to defending the nation.

What is the US warning to Iran regarding the Strait of Hormuz?

The US has warned of large-scale strikes on critical infrastructure if Iran fails to allow shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

How is Iran responding to the escalating pressure?

Iran is showing defiance and has not yielded to pressure. Authorities are urging young people to form human chains around key installations and have rejected a proposed ceasefire.

Have there been any recent strikes in Iran?

Yes, renewed US and Israeli strikes have been reported across several locations in Iran, including a petrochemical facility in Shiraz. Casualties have been reported.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Apr 2026 04:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Israel Iran Conflict Masoud Pezeshkian
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