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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has vowed to sacrifice his life for the country, signalling defiance as US President Donald Trump’s deadline for reopening the Strait of Hormuz approaches.

In a post on X, Pezeshkian said more than 14 million Iranians had registered their willingness to lay down their lives in defence of the nation, adding that he, too, remained committed to that cause.

“More than 14 million proud Iranians have so far registered to sacrifice their lives to defend Iran. I too have been, am, and will remain devoted to giving my life for Iran,” he wrote.

More than 14 million proud Iranians have so far registered to sacrifice their lives to defend Iran. I too have been, am, and will remain devoted to giving my life for Iran. https://t.co/B9GBHAAEMu — Masoud Pezeshkian (@drpezeshkian) April 7, 2026

Iran Signals Defiance Ahead of Deadline

The statement comes amid escalating pressure from Washington, which has warned of large-scale strikes on critical infrastructure if Tehran fails to allow shipping through the vital maritime corridor.

Despite the looming deadline, Iran has shown no signs of yielding. Authorities have urged young people to form human chains around key installations, including power plants, amid concerns over potential US and Israeli attacks.

Tehran has also rejected a proposed ceasefire, instead calling for a permanent end to the conflict.

Strikes Intensify Across Iran

Meanwhile, renewed US and Israeli strikes have been reported across several locations in Iran, including a petrochemical facility in Shiraz. Iranian media said casualties were reported in multiple areas, although details remain limited.

In a further sign of escalation, Israel issued warnings in Persian advising civilians to avoid trains, indicating that rail infrastructure could be targeted.

Regional Tensions Spill Over

The conflict is increasingly spilling beyond Iran’s borders. Tehran has launched missiles towards Saudi Arabia, most of which were intercepted, though debris reportedly fell near energy facilities.

Saudi authorities also temporarily shut the key causeway linking the kingdom to Bahrain as a precaution, underscoring the widening impact of the crisis across the Gulf.