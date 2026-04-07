Mumbai Indians have a slight edge, leading the head-to-head record with 16 wins out of 31 matches played against Rajasthan Royals, who have won 14.
RR vs MI Head-To-Head: Complete Record Ahead Of IPL 2026 Clash
RR vs MI IPL 2026 clash promises a thrilling contest as the two sides meet in Guwahati. Here’s a look at their head-to-head record and recent form.
RR vs MI IPL Head-To-Head: Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to lock horns at the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Stadium in Guwahati today, April 7. This IPL 2026 clash will likely see Hardik Pandya return to lead the five-time champions against Riyan Parag's side. There is a big gap in the amount of experience between the two captains, but Parag has delivered impressive results so far in the tournament, and all the talent that either franchise boasts builds promise for an exciting fixture up ahead. But until then, let's take a look at what the RR vs MI head-to-head record says right now.
RR vs MI: IPL Head-To-Head Record
Here's a look the Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians head-to-head record in the IPL:
Matches Played - 31
MI Wins - 16
RR Wins - 14
No Result - 1
Additionally, in the last five meetings between the two teams, Mumbai have come out on top three times, giving them a psychological advantage heading into the next encounter.
As can be noted from the data above, MI lead the head-to-head charts, but only just. They are coming off a loss against Delhi Capitals (DC), in which their top-order failed to make any impact, a repeat of which could once again prove problematic.
On the flipside, RR has registered two solid victories heading into this game. They comprehensively beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) first, and then edged Gujarat Titants (GT) in a close match.
RR vs MI IPL 2026: Match Time
The RR vs MI IPL 2026 match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST today.
The coin toss should be held half-an-hour prior, that is around 7:00 PM IST. It will also interesting to see if Hardik Pandya returns in action after missing MI's last game due to illness.
Check Out: RR vs MI IPL 2026: Will Hardik Pandya Return? Here's What We Know
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the head-to-head record between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians in the IPL?
Who has the upper hand in the last five meetings between RR and MI?
Mumbai Indians have won three out of the last five encounters against Rajasthan Royals. This gives them a psychological advantage.
What time is the RR vs MI IPL 2026 match today?
The RR vs MI IPL 2026 match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST today, with the coin toss expected around 7:00 PM IST.