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HomeNewsWorldGunfire Near Israeli Consulate In Istanbul Leaves 3 Dead, 2 Police Officers Injured

Gunfire Near Israeli Consulate In Istanbul Leaves 3 Dead, 2 Police Officers Injured

Gunfire near the Israeli consulate in Istanbul killed three people and injured two police officers. Security forces rushed to the scene as panic spread, with investigations underway into the attack.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 07 Apr 2026 03:55 PM (IST)

At least three people were killed, and two police officers were injured in a gunfire incident near the building housing the Israeli consulate in Turkey’s largest city, Istanbul, according to local media reports.

The shooting triggered panic in the area, with security personnel seen taking cover as gunshots echoed through the vicinity. A Reuters video captured the tense moments, showing a police officer drawing a weapon and seeking shelter amid the unfolding violence.

Chaos Unfolds Near Consulate

Visuals from the scene showed one person lying injured and covered in blood, highlighting the severity of the attack. The exact circumstances leading to the gunfire remain unclear, and authorities have yet to provide detailed information on the assailant or motive.

Police Injured as Investigation Begins

Two police officers were among those injured during the incident, underscoring the intensity of the exchange. Security forces swiftly moved in to secure the area following the shooting.

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About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Apr 2026 03:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Turkey Istanbul Israel Iran Conflict
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