Rohit Sharma Smashes Multiple Records In MI vs LSG Match Despite Missing Century

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rohit Sharma returned with a forceful 84 off 44 balls.

He achieved his fourth-fastest IPL fifty in 27 deliveries.

Sharma posted his highest individual IPL score against LSG.

Sharma and Rickelton formed fourth-highest MI partnership (143 runs).

Rohit Sharma may have fallen short of a three-figure score, but his return to the field was nothing less than impactful. In Mumbai Indians’ clash against Lucknow Super Giants. The veteran opener delivered a commanding knock that set up the chase.

After being sidelined for five matches and spending 22 days away from action, Rohit’s comeback carried both expectation and pressure. He responded in style, scoring a fluent 84 off 44 deliveries, blending timing with aggression. While a century would have been the perfect headline, his innings still proved decisive in Mumbai’s successful pursuit of a daunting target.

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Three Key Records Rohit Set In The Match

Fourth Fastest Fifty Record - Rohit Sharma scored the fourth-fastest fifty of his IPL career. He reached his half-century in 27 balls against the Lucknow Super Giants. This is also Rohit's fastest fifty against Lucknow in the IPL. However, Rohit's fastest fifty in the IPL came in 23 balls, which he scored against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Highest individual score against LSG - Rohit Sharma has scored his highest individual score against LSG in his IPL career. Previously, Rohit's highest individual score against LSG was 68 runs in the 2024 season. Now, he has scored 84 runs in the IPL 2026 match.

Fourth-highest partnership for Mumbai - Rohit Sharma and Ryan Ricky Ponting put on 143 runs for the first wicket in this match. This is the fourth-highest partnership for any wicket by Mumbai Indians batsmen in the IPL. Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma have also shared a 143-run partnership for MI.

167 runs - Rohit Sharma and Herschelle Gibbs

163 runs - Sachin Tendulkar and Dwayne Smith

148 runs - Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton

143 runs - Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma

143 runs - Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton

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