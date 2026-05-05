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HomeSportsIPLRohit Sharma Smashes Multiple Records In MI vs LSG Match Despite Missing Century - Check Stats

Rohit Sharma Smashes Multiple Records In MI vs LSG Match Despite Missing Century - Check Stats

Rohit Sharma’s 84 on return vs LSG fell short of a century but shattered records, including fastest fifty and a massive opening stand in MI’s IPL 2026 win.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 05 May 2026 01:14 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rohit Sharma returned with a forceful 84 off 44 balls.
  • He achieved his fourth-fastest IPL fifty in 27 deliveries.
  • Sharma posted his highest individual IPL score against LSG.
  • Sharma and Rickelton formed fourth-highest MI partnership (143 runs).

Rohit Sharma may have fallen short of a three-figure score, but his return to the field was nothing less than impactful. In Mumbai Indians’ clash against Lucknow Super Giants. The veteran opener delivered a commanding knock that set up the chase.

After being sidelined for five matches and spending 22 days away from action, Rohit’s comeback carried both expectation and pressure. He responded in style, scoring a fluent 84 off 44 deliveries, blending timing with aggression. While a century would have been the perfect headline, his innings still proved decisive in Mumbai’s successful pursuit of a daunting target.

READ MORE | Rohit-Rickelton Makes MI Breathe Again After Record-Breaking Night At Wankhede

Three Key Records Rohit Set In The Match

Fourth Fastest Fifty Record - Rohit Sharma scored the fourth-fastest fifty of his IPL career. He reached his half-century in 27 balls against the Lucknow Super Giants. This is also Rohit's fastest fifty against Lucknow in the IPL. However, Rohit's fastest fifty in the IPL came in 23 balls, which he scored against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Highest individual score against LSG - Rohit Sharma has scored his highest individual score against LSG  in his IPL career. Previously, Rohit's highest individual score against LSG was 68 runs in the 2024 season. Now, he has scored 84 runs in the IPL 2026 match.

Fourth-highest partnership for Mumbai - Rohit Sharma and Ryan Ricky Ponting put on 143 runs for the first wicket in this match. This is the fourth-highest partnership for any wicket by Mumbai Indians batsmen in the IPL. Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma have also shared a 143-run partnership for MI.

167 runs - Rohit Sharma and Herschelle Gibbs

163 runs - Sachin Tendulkar and Dwayne Smith

148 runs - Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton 

143 runs - Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma

143 runs - Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton

READ MORE | 'That Is Not Acceptable': Sunil Gavaskar Lost His Cool At 'Unprofessional' Jasprit Bumrah

 

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Rohit Sharma's score against Lucknow Super Giants?

Rohit Sharma scored a fluent 84 runs off 44 deliveries against the Lucknow Super Giants.

What is Rohit Sharma's fastest IPL fifty?

Rohit Sharma's fastest IPL fifty came in 23 balls against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Against LSG, his fifty was in 27 balls.

What is Rohit Sharma's highest individual score against LSG?

Rohit Sharma's highest individual score against LSG is 84 runs, which he achieved in the recent match. Previously, it was 68.

What was the partnership between Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton?

Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton had a 143-run partnership for the first wicket. This is the fourth-highest partnership for Mumbai Indians.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 05 May 2026 01:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
ROHIT SHARMA Mumbai Indians IPL2026 Mivslsg
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