Rohit-Rickelton Makes MI Breathe Again After Record-Breaking Night At Wankhede

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mumbai Indians chase 229, winning by six wickets.

Lucknow Super Giants scored 228/5, Pooran hit 63.

Record 143-run opening stand propelled Mumbai's chase.

Mumbai Indians secure vital win, keeping playoff hopes alive.

MI vs LSG Highlights: In a thrilling encounter at the Wankhede Stadium, the Mumbai Indians (MI) secured a vital six-wicket victory over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) tonight, Monday, May 4, 2026. Chasing a massive target of 229, the home side reached the mark with eight balls to spare, keeping their playoff aspirations alive.

LSG Post a Mammoth Total

After losing the toss and being asked to bat first, Lucknow posted a formidable score of 228/5 in their 20 overs. The innings was headlined by a blistering half-century from Nicholas Pooran, who smashed 63 off just 21 balls, including eight sixes.

Mitchell Marsh provided solid support with a quickfire 44 from 25 deliveries. Despite the onslaught, Corbin Bosch led the Mumbai fightback by dismissing both set batsmen in a single over, finishing with impressive figures of 2/20.

Record Opening Stand for Mumbai

Mumbai's chase was defined by a historic and record-breaking opening partnership between the returning Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton. The pair shared a sizzling 143-run stand in just 65 deliveries, completely dismantling the Lucknow bowling attack.

Rohit Sharma marked his return to the side with a vintage 84 off 44 balls, featuring seven signature sixes. Rickelton matched the veteran's aggression, scoring a rapid 83 from 32 balls before both openers fell agonizingly short of their centuries.

Also Read: Vintage Rohit Sharma And Ryan Rickelton Shatter Iconic Mumbai Indians Record

Clinical Finish at the Wankhede

Following the dismissal of the openers, Suryakumar Yadav and Naman Dhir ensured there were no further stumbles in the pursuit. Mumbai eventually crossed the line in the 19th over, finishing on 229/4 to secure their third win of the season.

This victory moves Mumbai Indians up the table, while Lucknow remains at the bottom after suffering their sixth consecutive loss. The result provides much-needed momentum for the five-time champions as the tournament reaches its business end.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Why Is Hardik Pandya Ruled Out Of MI vs LSG Match?