Hardik Pandya To CSK? Mumbai Indians Finally Respond

The ongoing saga surrounding Hardik Pandya’s potential departure from Mumbai Indians (MI) has taken a sharp turn. Following weeks of intense speculation linking the star all-rounder with a blockbuster trade to Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the Mumbai Indians management has officially poured cold water on the rumors.

MI Management Denies Trade Negotiations

Contrary to widespread reports claiming active negotiations between franchises, a senior Mumbai Indians spokesperson told Sportstar that no trade discussions involving Pandya are currently taking place.

"Our post-season review is currently underway, and we are looking into all aspects of the team. Contrary to reports, we are not engaged in conversations regarding player trades; any trade would only be possible once the review is complete," a Mumbai Indians spokesperson told Sportstar.

"A range of options and ideas is being evaluated, which takes time, so no decisions have been made."

This statement aligns with recent remarks from CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan, who similarly dismissed the transfer noise, stating that the Chennai-based franchise has not held discussions regarding Pandya and will evaluate its squad strategy only after completing its internal season review.

Background Behind Rumors

Speculation regarding Pandya’s future reached a fever pitch following an underwhelming IPL 2026 campaign, where Mumbai Indians finished near the bottom of the table and missed out on the playoffs for the second time in three seasons under his leadership.

Media reports had previously suggested elaborate player-plus-cash trade offers

Initial Speculation: MI was reportedly interested in acquiring all-rounder Shivam Dube alongside young batting sensation Ayush Mhatre.

CSK Counter Offer: Reports claimed CSK resisted trading Mhatre, offering Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, and a ₹10 crore cash component instead. Despite persistent rumors driven by off-season chatter and viral interactions, both franchises have now officially distanced themselves from any active trade deal, putting all transfer speculation on hold until official post-season evaluations wrap up.