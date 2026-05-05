'That Is Not Acceptable': Sunil Gavaskar Lost His Cool At 'Unprofessional' Jasprit Bumrah

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sunil Gavaskar criticizes Jasprit Bumrah's repeated no-balls.

Overstepping cost Mumbai dearly in a crucial IPL match.

Bumrah's season statistics reflect a significant decline in wickets.

Mumbai Indians won despite Bumrah's disciplinary issues.

Sunil Gavaskar Lashes Out At Jasprit Bumrah: The legendary Sunil Gavaskar has delivered a scathing assessment of Jasprit Bumrah after the fast bowler’s discipline crumbled during a crucial IPL 2026 fixture. The former India captain expressed his deep frustration on air as the Mumbai Indians spearhead struggled with his rhythm at the Wankhede Stadium, highlighting a concerning trend that has plagued the bowler throughout this current domestic season.

Professionalism Under Scrutiny

Sunil Gavaskar did not hold back his criticism while commentating on the match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants. He focused specifically on the recurring issue of overstepping, which cost Mumbai dearly during a high-scoring contest on Monday night.

“Do not tell me again. Do not tell me. Do not tell me that Bumrah has bowled a no-ball. That is not acceptable. That is not acceptable. You are a professional cricketer; it is not acceptable,” Gavaskar stated firmly on air.

As the Camera moved on to the bowling coach, Lasith Malinga, he remarked, “Yes, bowling coach. This is a big one.” expressing his surprise at the rare event.

Also Read: Watch: MI Star Dedicates First IPL Wicket To 'Shree Ram', Surya, Bumrah Left Amazed

Costly Mistakes at Wankhede

The tension peaked in the fourteenth over of the Lucknow innings when Bumrah dismissed Himmat Singh, only for the umpire to signal a no-ball. The batsman survived and eventually scored forty runs, propelling Lucknow's total to a massive 228.

Bumrah delivered a total of three no-balls during the match, bringing his season tally to eight. This lack of discipline has become a focal point of criticism as the veteran bowler continues to struggle for consistency.

A Season of Struggles

The statistics paint a grim picture for the man who was once considered the world's most reliable death bowler. In ten appearances this season, he has managed to secure only three wickets, marking a significant decline in his usual output.

Deep Dasgupta echoed the sentiment of disappointment during the broadcast, suggesting that the repeated errors perfectly summarised a difficult campaign. The sight of bowling coach Lasith Malinga looking stunned in the dugout further emphasised the gravity of the situation.

Victory Despite the Chaos

Despite the individual struggles of their star bowler, Mumbai Indians managed to secure a six-wicket win. Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton provided the batting heroics required to chase down the mammoth target with ten balls remaining.

However, the win has not silenced the debate regarding Bumrah's form and fitness. Gavaskar’s insistence that while wides are understandable, no-balls are a mark of poor professionalism, continues to dominate the post-match headlines and fan discussions.

Also Read: Rohit-Rickelton Makes MI Breathe Again After Record-Breaking Night At Wankhede