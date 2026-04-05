RCB vs CSK: Toss Result & Complete Playing XI For IPL 2026 Clash

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





RCB vs CSK IPL 2026: It is time for one of the biggest clashes of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), defending champions, gear up to take on five-time winners, Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The match will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, and the last time these two sides met here, the home team edged past the visitors in what was a tense battle. The dynamics this year are quite different so far, as RCB have momentum on their side, coming off a solid victory, while CSK, at the bottom of the table after two games, are still searching for their first win of the season.

RCB vs CSK: Toss Result & Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings' captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad, has won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Here's a look at the players that the two sides will be fielding tonight:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy

Chennai Super Kings - Sanju Samson (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Matt Henry, Khaleel Ahmed

RCB vs CSK IPL Head-To-Head Record

The RCB vs CSK rivalry has traditionally been ruled by the Men in Yellow, though the gap has begun to narrow in recent years. Across 36 clashes between these two iconic teams, the numbers read as follows:

Matches Played : 36

: 36 Chennai Super Kings Wins : 22

: 22 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Wins : 13

: 13 No Result: 1

Although the overall head-to-head still tilts in Chennai’s favour, Bengaluru has gained momentum lately, winning three of their last four encounters.

At the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, which is today's match venue, contests between these sides are often tightly fought, adding an element of unpredictability to tonight’s showdown.

The pitch for this clash is expected to live up to its reputation as a batting haven. The surface at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is well-known for producing high-scoring games, the IPL 2026 opener being a fine example, thanks to its short boundaries and lightning-quick outfield.