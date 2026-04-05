Two BJP Leaders File Nominations For Same Seat In Maynaguri

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An unusual situation has emerged in Jalpaiguri, where two leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party have filed nominations from the same constituency, both claiming to be the party’s official candidate.

The confusion unfolded in the Maynaguri Assembly seat, where both Kaushik Roy and Dalim Roy submitted their nomination papers. Initially, Kaushik Roy’s name featured in the BJP’s candidate list. However, following internal dissent and protests from party supporters, the BJP later announced Dalim Roy as its official nominee.

Despite being replaced, sitting MLA Kaushik Roy refused to withdraw and went ahead with filing his nomination. After learning this, Dalim Roy also reached the nomination centre with his supporters and filed his papers, asserting that he is the party’s rightful candidate.

Party Clarifies Official Candidate

Amid the confusion, a senior BJP state spokesperson said there should be no doubt, stating that Dalim Roy is the party’s final and official candidate from Maynaguri.

The BJP has been facing backlash across West Bengal since announcing its candidate list. In several areas, party workers and supporters have staged protests demanding changes in nominees. However, the situation in Maynaguri stands out as rare, with two contenders staking claim to the same party ticket.

Unrest In Other Areas

In Kalyani in Nadia district, protests were reported even before the official announcement of candidates. Posters critical of sitting BJP MLA Ambika Roy appeared across the area, questioning his absence and even showing the party symbol crossed out. Ambika Roy alleged that the posters were put up by rivals after he exposed alleged corruption.

Meanwhile, Tanay Shastri, who was earlier accused of misbehaving with actor and former Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty, has recently joined the BJP. He entered the party fold under the leadership of a BJP candidate from Habra. Responding to criticism, Shastri claimed he joined the party in pursuit of justice.