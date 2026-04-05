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HomeElectionTwo BJP Leaders File Nominations For Same Seat In Maynaguri

Two BJP Leaders File Nominations For Same Seat In Maynaguri

BJP faces a unique issue as both Kaushik Roy and Dalim Roy filed nominations, claiming the party ticket. Kaushik was replaced by Dalim due to internal dissent, but refused to withdraw.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Apr 2026 10:08 AM (IST)
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An unusual situation has emerged in Jalpaiguri, where two leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party have filed nominations from the same constituency, both claiming to be the party’s official candidate.

The confusion unfolded in the Maynaguri Assembly seat, where both Kaushik Roy and Dalim Roy submitted their nomination papers. Initially, Kaushik Roy’s name featured in the BJP’s candidate list. However, following internal dissent and protests from party supporters, the BJP later announced Dalim Roy as its official nominee.

Despite being replaced, sitting MLA Kaushik Roy refused to withdraw and went ahead with filing his nomination. After learning this, Dalim Roy also reached the nomination centre with his supporters and filed his papers, asserting that he is the party’s rightful candidate.

Party Clarifies Official Candidate

Amid the confusion, a senior BJP state spokesperson said there should be no doubt, stating that Dalim Roy is the party’s final and official candidate from Maynaguri.

The BJP has been facing backlash across West Bengal since announcing its candidate list. In several areas, party workers and supporters have staged protests demanding changes in nominees. However, the situation in Maynaguri stands out as rare, with two contenders staking claim to the same party ticket.

Unrest In Other Areas

In Kalyani in Nadia district, protests were reported even before the official announcement of candidates. Posters critical of sitting BJP MLA Ambika Roy appeared across the area, questioning his absence and even showing the party symbol crossed out. Ambika Roy alleged that the posters were put up by rivals after he exposed alleged corruption.

Meanwhile, Tanay Shastri, who was earlier accused of misbehaving with actor and former Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty, has recently joined the BJP. He entered the party fold under the leadership of a BJP candidate from Habra. Responding to criticism, Shastri claimed he joined the party in pursuit of justice.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did two BJP leaders file nominations from the same constituency in Jalpaiguri?

Both Kaushik Roy and Dalim Roy filed nominations for the Maynaguri Assembly seat, each claiming to be the BJP's official candidate, leading to confusion.

Who is the official BJP candidate for the Maynaguri Assembly seat?

A senior BJP state spokesperson confirmed that Dalim Roy is the final and official candidate for the Maynaguri constituency.

Did the BJP announce a different candidate after the initial list?

Yes, after initially naming Kaushik Roy, the BJP announced Dalim Roy as its official nominee for Maynaguri due to internal dissent and protests.

Is this situation of two leaders from the same party filing for the same seat common for the BJP?

The situation in Maynaguri is described as rare, although the BJP has faced backlash and protests in several other areas of West Bengal regarding candidate announcements.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 05 Apr 2026 10:08 AM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Assembly Elections Maynaguri Bengal Elections 2026 Election Corner
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