West Bengal Elections: BJP Candidate Suffers Head Injury In Road Crash In Cooch Behar

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BJP candidate Sabitri Barman from the Sitalkuchi Assembly constituency was injured in a road accident while returning home after campaigning in Cooch Behar.

The incident occurred near Shikarpur Panchmile in Mathabhanga Block 1, when her vehicle lost control, veered off the state highway and overturned into a roadside water body. Party workers accompanying her rushed to rescue Barman from the vehicle and took her to the Mathabhanga Sub-Divisional Hospital.

How The Accident Happened

According to BJP leader Gautam Sarkar, the accident took place when a truck suddenly approached from the opposite direction. In an attempt to avoid a collision, the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to skid off the road and fall into a ditch filled with water.

Both Barman and the driver sustained head injuries. After receiving initial treatment at the local hospital, they were referred to MJN Medical College and Hospital for advanced care.

Political Allegations Surface

The BJP has alleged that the incident was part of a conspiracy by the ruling Trinamool Congress to harm the candidate. However, the Trinamool Congress has denied the accusation.

The accident comes amid an intense election campaign following the announcement of polls in West Bengal. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the state for the first time since the poll announcement.

He is set to address a ‘Vijay Sankalp Sabha’ in Cooch Behar’s Ras Mela ground later in the day. The Prime Minister is expected to arrive at a military airbase in the afternoon and then travel by helicopter to the rally venue, marking the beginning of the BJP’s campaign push in North Bengal.