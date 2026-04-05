Sabitri Barman, the BJP candidate for the Sitalkuchi Assembly constituency, was injured in a road accident while returning from campaigning. Her vehicle overturned into a water body.
West Bengal Elections: BJP Candidate Suffers Head Injury In Road Crash In Cooch Behar
Sabitri Barman was injured after her car overturned into a water body in Cooch Behar while returning from campaigning. She and the driver sustained head injuries.
BJP candidate Sabitri Barman from the Sitalkuchi Assembly constituency was injured in a road accident while returning home after campaigning in Cooch Behar.
The incident occurred near Shikarpur Panchmile in Mathabhanga Block 1, when her vehicle lost control, veered off the state highway and overturned into a roadside water body. Party workers accompanying her rushed to rescue Barman from the vehicle and took her to the Mathabhanga Sub-Divisional Hospital.
How The Accident Happened
According to BJP leader Gautam Sarkar, the accident took place when a truck suddenly approached from the opposite direction. In an attempt to avoid a collision, the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to skid off the road and fall into a ditch filled with water.
Both Barman and the driver sustained head injuries. After receiving initial treatment at the local hospital, they were referred to MJN Medical College and Hospital for advanced care.
Political Allegations Surface
The BJP has alleged that the incident was part of a conspiracy by the ruling Trinamool Congress to harm the candidate. However, the Trinamool Congress has denied the accusation.
The accident comes amid an intense election campaign following the announcement of polls in West Bengal. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the state for the first time since the poll announcement.
He is set to address a ‘Vijay Sankalp Sabha’ in Cooch Behar’s Ras Mela ground later in the day. The Prime Minister is expected to arrive at a military airbase in the afternoon and then travel by helicopter to the rally venue, marking the beginning of the BJP’s campaign push in North Bengal.
Related Video
Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced
Frequently Asked Questions
Who is Sabitri Barman and what happened to her?
How did the accident occur?
The vehicle lost control while trying to avoid a truck coming from the opposite direction, causing it to skid off the road and overturn into a water-filled ditch.
Where did the accident take place?
The accident happened near Shikarpur Panchmile in Mathabhanga Block 1, Cooch Behar.
Were there any political accusations related to the accident?
Yes, the BJP alleged it was a conspiracy by the Trinamool Congress, which the Trinamool Congress has denied.