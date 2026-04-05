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HomeSportsIPLWATCH: Rishabh Pant Goes Air-Borne To Dismiss Klaasen During SRH vs LSG Match

WATCH: Rishabh Pant Goes Air-Borne To Dismiss Klaasen During SRH vs LSG Match

IPL 2026: SRH vs LSG- Rishabh Pant's flying catch off Avesh Khan's bowling sent Heinrich Klaasen packing and turned the game for Lucknow Super Giants.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 05 Apr 2026 06:05 PM (IST)
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IPL 2026: SRH vs LSG- The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium witnessed a moment of pure wicketkeeping magic during the IPL 2026 clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). In a high-stakes 19th over, LSG captain Rishabh Pant pulled off a spectacular catch to remove the dangerous Heinrich Klaasen, shifting the momentum firmly back in favour of Lucknow.

The Breakthrough: Avesh Khan and Pant Combine

The game was reaching a boiling point as Heinrich Klaasen, who had just smashed a fiery 62 off 41 balls, looked ready to take SRH to a massive total. However, Avesh Khan produced a brilliant delivery in the 18.1 over that changed everything.

Klaasen attempted a powerful shot but only managed to find a thick edge. Rishabh Pant, showing lightning-fast reflexes, dived to his right to pluck the ball out of the air. The catch was so clean and clinical that it left the Hyderabad crowd in stunned silence. This was the vital breakthrough Lucknow needed, as Klaasen was the only man standing between them and a chaseable target.

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Avesh Khan’s Double Strike

The drama did not end with Klaasen. On the very next ball, Avesh Khan struck again, cleaning up Harsh Dubey for a golden duck. The double strike in the 19th over completely derailed the Sunrisers' death-overs charge.

Heinrich Klaasen: 62 runs (41 balls) | Caught by Pant, Bowled by Avesh.

Avesh Khan's Spell: 2 wickets for 36 runs in 4 overs.

SRH vs LSG: First Innings Summary

Despite the late collapse caused by Avesh and Pant, SRH managed to post a competitive 156/9 in their 20 overs. Earlier in the innings, Nitish Kumar Reddy (56) and Klaasen had rescued the team from a disastrous start of 11/3. Mohammed Shami was the star with the ball early on, finishing with incredible figures of 2/9.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who took a spectacular catch in the SRH vs LSG match?

LSG captain Rishabh Pant pulled off a spectacular catch to dismiss Heinrich Klaasen in the 19th over.

Who dismissed Heinrich Klaasen?

Avesh Khan bowled the delivery that Heinrich Klaasen edged, and Rishabh Pant took the catch.

What was Heinrich Klaasen's contribution before getting out?

Heinrich Klaasen scored a fiery 62 runs off 41 balls, playing a crucial role in SRH's innings.

What happened on the ball after Klaasen's dismissal?

Avesh Khan took another wicket on the very next ball, cleaning up Harsh Dubey for a golden duck.

What was the final score posted by SRH?

Despite a late collapse, SRH managed to post a competitive total of 156/9 in their 20 overs.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Apr 2026 06:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rishabh Pant LSG Vs SRH LSG Vs SRH Live IPL 2026
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