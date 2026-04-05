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HomeNews‘Open The F-ing Strait’: Trump Warns Hell For Iran, Threatens Strikes On Power Plants

‘Open The F-ing Strait’: Trump Warns Hell For Iran, Threatens Strikes On Power Plants

Trump warns Iran to reopen Strait of Hormuz or face strikes on power plants and bridges, threatening severe consequences in an escalating standoff.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 05 Apr 2026 08:00 PM (IST)
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US President Donald Trump has issued a fresh and aggressive warning to Iran in a Truth Social post, threatening major strikes on key infrastructure. He said Tuesday would see attacks targeting power plants and bridges, while demanding Tehran reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Trump warned that failure to comply would lead to severe consequences, saying Iran would be “living in hell” if it does not act.

"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin' Strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah," Trump said on Truth Social.

US Threatens Major Strike

Earlier, reiterating his stance on April 4, Trump said he had given Tehran a deadline to reach an agreement or reopen the Strait of Hormuz. He added that time is running out and warned that within 48 hours, the US would unleash severe military action if Iran does not act.

Trum's10-Day Deadline

Trump also said Iran had initially requested seven days without attacks on its power plants, but he extended this to a 10-day window, set to expire on April 6.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump said Iranian officials had reached out through intermediaries, requesting more time for diplomatic engagement. He said, “They asked very politely through my people if they could have more time. If they do not comply, I will destroy their power plants.”

Trump Calls NATO ‘Paper Tiger’

Trump also urged NATO countries and China to assist in reopening the Strait of Hormuz. However, after receiving no support, he criticised NATO, calling it a “paper tiger” and claiming it is ineffective without the United States.

He further stated that the US does not depend on oil from this route, adding that countries reliant on it should take responsibility for ensuring its operation.

Iran Blocks Strait Of Hormuz

Iran has announced a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, allowing only vessels from friendly nations to pass through. Ships linked to the US, Israel and their allies have effectively been barred.

The move has triggered widespread concern across Asia and Europe, with countries such as Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh facing the risk of an oil supply crisis

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Apr 2026 06:05 PM (IST)
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Breaking News ABP Live Iran Israel War Iran War Iran US Conflict
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