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HomeNewsIran Claims It Destroyed US C-130 Aircraft And Black Hawk Helicopters In Isfahan

Iran Claims It Destroyed US C-130 Aircraft And Black Hawk Helicopters In Isfahan

Iran claims it downed US aircraft in Isfahan as Trump confirms rescue of F-15E crew, amid escalating Gulf tensions and drone strikes on key energy sites.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 05 Apr 2026 03:58 PM (IST)
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Iran has claimed it shot down multiple US aircraft in southern Isfahan, including two C-130 transport planes and two Black Hawk helicopters, escalating tensions hours after Donald Trump announced the successful rescue of a US officer whose F-15E fighter jet had earlier been downed over Iranian territory. The assertion, made by an IRGC spokesperson, marks a sharp intensification in hostilities, with both sides projecting conflicting narratives over recent military engagements and rescue operations.

US Rescue Operation

The United States confirmed it had recovered both crew members of the F-15E Strike Eagle shot down over Iran. President Trump described the mission as “one of the most daring search and rescue operations in US history”, stating the second airman was located behind enemy lines after a multi-day effort.

The operation reportedly involved dozens of aircraft and special forces units working in coordination. One crew member had been rescued earlier, while the second was extracted later under complex conditions. Trump confirmed that the officer is now “safe and sound”, underscoring the scale and precision of the mission.

Escalation Across The Gulf

Simultaneously, tensions have spilled across the wider Gulf region. In Bahrain, BAPCO Energies confirmed that a drone strike hit a fuel storage tank at its refinery-a critical installation for the country’s energy infrastructure.

The attack reflects a broader pattern of retaliatory strikes linked to the ongoing confrontation. Gulf states have increasingly come under fire, with officials warning of sustained threats. More than 6,000 missiles and drones have reportedly targeted the region so far, including over 1,000 strikes in Kuwait alone.

With a deadline looming that Trump has framed in stark terms, fears are mounting across the Gulf of a further escalation. The combination of direct military clashes, cross-border strikes, and strategic infrastructure attacks signals a volatile phase in the conflict, with regional stability hanging in the balance.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Apr 2026 03:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Iran Israel War Iran War Iran US Conflict
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