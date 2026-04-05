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HomeSportsCricketCSK IPL 2026 Squad: Who Earns The Most?

CSK IPL 2026 Squad: Who Earns The Most?

Chennai Super Kings have had a poor start to IPL 2026, but have all the potential to bounce back. As we wait for their next encounter, here's a look at the team's top earners.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 05 Apr 2026 05:49 PM (IST)
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CSK Top Paid Players: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) used to be a force to reckon with in the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, the side seems to have lost its touch in the last few years. They finished bottom of the table the previous season, and have now started IPL 2026 with back-to-back losses. That being said, there is still a long way to go in the tournament, and the franchise boasts a talented squad that's capable of bouncing back. Whether that happens or not remains to be seen, but until then, here's a look at CSK's top paid players.

Which CSK Player Earns The Most In IPL 2026

Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad are the two highest earning players in the Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 squad. Both are on a contract of Rs 18 crore this season.

Gaikwad was promoted to team captain ahead of the 2025 season, replacing MS Dhoni, who surprisingly, isn't even among the franchise's top 5 highest earning players. 

Samson, on the other hand, is playing his first season with CSK. He was traded in from Rajasthan Royals (RR) ahead of the IPL 2026 Mini Auction, with Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran being traded out in exchange.

Interestingly, Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma, both IPL debutants, are among Chennai's top-earners this season, having been bought for Rs 14.20 crore, each, in the auction. 

CSK Top Earning Overseas Players

When it comes to overseas players, Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmad, who is on a Rs 10 crore contract, is the highest earner in the CSK squad.

After him, it is Dewald Brevis on a Rs 2 crore contract. He was brought in as a replacement player last season, and despite limited appearances, left an impression.

Noor has already played a couple games of CSK in IPL 2026, while Brevis is still sidelined due to injury alongside MS Dhoni as of this writing.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the highest-paid players for CSK in IPL 2026?

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson are the top earners, both with contracts of Rs 18 crore for the season.

What is Sanju Samson's status with CSK this season?

Sanju Samson is playing his first season with CSK, having been traded from Rajasthan Royals before the IPL 2026 Mini Auction.

Who is the highest-earning overseas player for CSK?

Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmad is the highest-earning overseas player, with a contract of Rs 10 crore.

Are there any debutants among CSK's top earners?

Yes, Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma, both IPL debutants, are among the top earners, bought for Rs 14.20 crore each.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Apr 2026 05:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
CSK Ruturaj Gaikwad IPL SANJU SAMSON
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