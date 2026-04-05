Iran’s Retaliatory Strikes Hit Bahrain, Kuwait Petrochemical Sites, Escalation Warning Issued

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Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has said a fresh wave of attacks targeting petrochemical facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait was carried out in retaliation for recent US-Israeli strikes on infrastructure near Tehran. In a statement carried by state media, the Guard warned that any further strikes on civilian targets would trigger a far more forceful and expansive response, as tensions mount ahead of a 48-hour deadline set by Donald Trump over the Strait of Hormuz.

Retaliation And Warning

The Revolutionary Guard said the attacks were a direct response to strikes on a bridge in Karaj and key petrochemical installations, describing them as part of a tit-for-tat exchange. It warned that if similar actions were repeated, a second wave of strikes would follow with greater intensity.

The statement comes amid heightened anxiety across the Gulf, as Trump has threatened to target Iran’s energy infrastructure and desalination facilities if Tehran does not comply with demands related to the Strait of Hormuz. The warning has raised fears of a broader regional confrontation involving critical economic assets.

Beirut Strike Raises Stakes

In a parallel escalation, Israeli forces struck the Jnah neighbourhood in Beirut’s southern suburbs, with a powerful blast heard across the Lebanese capital. Israeli jets have reportedly been flying low over the city, signalling sustained aerial activity and raising concerns over further strikes.

The widening geographical spread of the conflict underscores the risk of a multi-front escalation, with Lebanon now increasingly drawn into the unfolding crisis.

Conflicting Claims Intensify Crisis

Earlier, Iran claimed it had shot down multiple US aircraft in southern Isfahan, including two C-130 transport planes and two Black Hawk helicopters. The claim followed confirmation from Trump that US forces had successfully rescued a crew member from a downed F-15E fighter jet in a complex operation.

With deadlines looming and retaliatory threats escalating, the situation remains highly volatile.

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