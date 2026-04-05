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HomeElectionAmit Shah Goes All Out In Kerala: ‘Vote For Jobs, Not Left-Congress Rule’

Amit Shah Goes All Out In Kerala: ‘Vote For Jobs, Not Left-Congress Rule’

Amit Shah pitches Kerala polls as decisive for jobs and future, urging voters to back NDA as campaigning intensifies ahead of April 9 elections.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Apr 2026 04:54 PM (IST)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday pitched the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections as a decisive moment for the state’s future, arguing that the vote goes beyond a routine change of government. Addressing a public meeting in Ernakulam's Kunnathunadu, Shah said the election would determine whether Kerala can generate jobs for its educated youth locally, rather than forcing them to seek opportunities abroad, particularly in Gulf countries, as political contestation intensifies ahead of polling.

Jobs And Political Pitch

Framing the election as a turning point, Shah said Kerala’s strength lies in its high literacy and skilled youth, but added that employment opportunities remain limited. He asserted that the NDA aims to create conditions where young people can find jobs within the state itself.

He also took aim at rival parties, claiming that communist forces are declining globally while the Congress is weakening nationally. Shah positioned the NDA as the political force aligned with broader global and national shifts, citing the leadership of Narendra Modi as a key driver of India’s progress.

Referring to past electoral performance, he noted that the NDA secured 14% of the vote in Kerala during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, adding that the alliance is now aiming to form a government in the state.

Campaign Gains Momentum

Earlier in the day, Shah held a roadshow in Kozhikode in support of BJP candidate KP Prakash Babu in the Beypore Assembly constituency, signalling an intensified campaign push. The outreach reflects the BJP’s efforts to expand its footprint in a state where it has traditionally struggled to gain significant electoral ground.

The Kerala Assembly elections are scheduled for April 9, with 140 seats at stake. The contest is expected to see a triangular fight between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), and the BJP-led NDA.

With campaigning entering its final stretch, the focus remains on employment, governance, and political alternatives, as parties seek to shape voter sentiment in one of India’s most politically distinct states.

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About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 05 Apr 2026 04:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kerala Assembly Elections AMIT SHAH Kerala Assembly Elections 2026
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