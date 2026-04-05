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HomeElectionHimanta Biswa Sarma Responds To Congress ‘Three Passports’ Claim, Calls It Fabricated

Himanta Biswa Sarma Responds To Congress ‘Three Passports’ Claim, Calls It Fabricated

Congress alleges Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife holds multiple passports; CM rejects claims as fabricated, citing discrepancies in documents.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 05 Apr 2026 06:33 PM (IST)
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A political row has erupted between the Congress and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma after senior Congress leader Pawan Khera alleged that Sarma’s wife holds multiple foreign passports. The claim, backed by documents presented at a press conference, has been strongly rejected by the Chief Minister, who has accused the Congress of circulating manipulated material and launching a misinformation campaign against his family.

Sarma Hits Back, Calls It Fabrication

Responding sharply, Sarma dismissed the allegations as “propaganda” and said the documents being circulated contained glaring inconsistencies. He pointed to discrepancies such as spelling errors in surnames, mismatched passport details, and irregularities in identification numbers.

The Chief Minister also flagged issues in the UAE ID data, including nationality mismatches, and errors in passport records from Antigua and Egypt. He added that a QR code linked to a title deed failed to verify, further indicating possible digital manipulation.

Asserting that the claims were fabricated, Sarma said those spreading misinformation would be held accountable. He also warned that Khera could face legal consequences, stating that “truth will prevail”.

Congress' Allegations

Addressing a press conference, Khera described the claims as an unprecedented revelation involving a sitting Chief Minister’s family. He alleged that Sarma and his wife had previously been linked to multiple controversies, including land-related issues and financial irregularities.

Khera further claimed that documents in Congress’s possession point to international links, alleging that Sarma’s wife holds not one but three passports-from the UAE, Antigua and Barbuda, and Egypt-none of which have expired. He also referred to a UAE “Golden Card” issued in March 2022, valid until March 2027, suggesting broader undisclosed details.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Apr 2026 06:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Assam Assembly Elections Assam Assembly Elections 2026
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