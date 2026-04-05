RCB vs CSK Highlights: Bengaluru Run Riot, Chennai Still Winless In IPL 2026

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RCB vs CSK IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) produced a batting masterclass at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, piling up a daunting 250/3 against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after being put in to bat first. After a relatively steady start, RCB’s innings exploded in the latter half, leaving Chennai’s bowlers with no answers. Chennai didn't have much to offer in response as their top order fell cheaply, and the team finished at the score of 207 runs in 19.4 overs, losing the match by 43 runs. This is now their third defeat in a row this season.

Tim David’s Late Blitz Turns The Game

RCB's foundation was laid by Phil Salt (46) and Devdutt Padikkal, who struck a fluent 50 off 29 balls. Virat Kohli chipped in with 28, but it was the final phase that truly defined the innings.

RCB were 151 in the 15th over and looked set for a competitive total, but what followed was sheer carnage. Tim David unleashed a brutal assault, smashing an unbeaten 70 off just 25 deliveries, including eight sixes. He was well supported by skipper Rajat Patidar, who remained unbeaten on 48 off 19 balls.

The duo powered RCB to 78 runs in the final four overs, with David alone hammering 30 runs in the 19th over.

CSK's Top Order Woes Continue

Once again, CSK's opening duo of Ruturaj Gaikwad, the captain, and Sanju Samson fell cheaply. The former was dismissed in the first over itself at the score of 7, while the latter would be dismissed in the third over for 9 runs.

Ayush Mhatre, who was brilliant in Chennai's last match, couldn't replicate his heroics, and was out for 1 off 3 deliveries.

Sarfaraz Khan did put up a fight, smashing the ball around in the Power Play. He struck 8 fours and 2 sixes, reaching his half-century in 24 balls, but was stumped on the very next delivery.

Young Prashant Veer (43 off 29) and England's Jamie Overton (37 off 16) also had flashes of brilliance, but unfortunately, the target was ultimately too big for CSK to chase.

Jacob Duffy, Krunal Pandya, and Abhinandan Singh chipped in with 2 wickets, each, while Impact Sub, Suyash Sharma, also secured a breakthrough for RCB.