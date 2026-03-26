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HomeSportsIPLSetback For RCB's Nuwan Thushara As SLC Denies NOC For IPL 2026: Report

Setback For RCB's Nuwan Thushara As SLC Denies NOC For IPL 2026: Report

Nuwan Thushara is set to miss IPL 2026 for RCB after failing SLC's fitness tests, which reportedly led to him being denied a No Objection Certificate.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 26 Mar 2026 04:44 PM (IST)
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Nuwan Thushara IPL 2026 NOC Denied: Sri Lankan pacer Nuwan Thushara, part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) squad, is facing uncertainty over his participation in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) after, according to a report by Newswire, Sri Lanka Cricket declined to issue him a No Objection Certificate (NOC). The decision follows the board’s newly introduced fitness regulations, which have become mandatory for players aiming to compete in overseas franchise leagues. The issue highlights the strict enforcement of the new policy, which could significantly impact player availability in global leagues going forward.

New Fitness Policy Impacts IPL Availability

Sri Lanka Cricket has reportedly rolled out stricter fitness benchmarks recently that players must meet before being cleared for tournaments such as the IPL and PSL. Thushara’s eligibility hinged entirely on clearing these physical performance assessments.

However, reports suggest that the fast bowler failed to meet the required standards. As a result, the board has withheld his NOC, effectively ruling him out from IPL 2026, unless there is a late turnaround.

The development comes as a setback not just for Thushara but also for RCB, who had secured his services for Rs 1.6 crore. The franchise had invested in the right-arm seamer as part of their plans for the season, but his absence now creates a gap in their pace attack.

For Thushara, missing out on the IPL represents a significant career setback, especially considering the league’s global visibility and competitive platform.

Tough Phase Continues For Thushara

This latest development adds to what has already been a challenging period for the Sri Lankan bowler. He was earlier left out of the T20 World Cup 2026 squad.

Thushara is reportedly not currently dealing with any injury concerns, making the fitness test failure even more significant.

In contrast, several of his compatriots have successfully cleared the new fitness requirements and received approval to participate in the IPL. Players such as Dushmantha Chameera, Dasun Shanaka, Pathum Nissanka, and Kamindu Mendis have all passed the tests and are set to feature in the tournament.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Nuwan Thushara denied an NOC for IPL 2026?

Sri Lanka Cricket denied Nuwan Thushara an NOC for IPL 2026 due to his failure to meet the board's newly introduced mandatory fitness regulations.

What are the new fitness regulations in Sri Lanka?

Sri Lanka Cricket has implemented stricter fitness benchmarks that players must meet before being cleared for overseas franchise leagues like the IPL and PSL.

What is the impact of this decision on RCB?

RCB has secured Thushara's services for Rs 1.6 crore, and his absence creates a gap in their pace attack for the upcoming IPL season.

Has Thushara faced other setbacks recently?

Yes, this development follows his exclusion from the T20 World Cup 2026 squad, adding to a challenging period for the bowler.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Mar 2026 04:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sri Lanka Cricket RCB IPL Nuwan Thushara
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