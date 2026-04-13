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HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026 Points Table Update: Standings, Orange Cap & Purple Cap After MI vs RCB

IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Standings, Orange Cap & Purple Cap After MI vs RCB

RCB’s win has strengthened their spot in the top half of IPL 2026 points table, while Mumbai Indians remain stuck near the bottom.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 13 Apr 2026 09:56 AM (IST)

IPL 2026 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) secured an 18-run win over Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on April 12, Sunday, and the leaderboards have seen significant movement.

Here is the updated status of IPL 2026 Points Table, Orange Cap, and Purple Cap as of April 13, 2026.

IPL 2026 Points Table (After Match 20)

RCB's win has solidified their position in the top half, while Mumbai Indians continue to struggle at the bottom end of the table.

1. Rajasthan Royals (RR) - P: 4 | W: 4 | L: 0 | Pts: 8 | NRR: +2.055

2. Punjab Kings (PBKS) - P: 4 | W: 3 | L: 0 | Pts: 7 | NRR: +0.720

3. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) - P: 4 | W: 3 | L: 1 | Pts: 6 | NRR: +1.148

4. Delhi Capitals (DC) - P: 4 | W: 2 | L: 2 | Pts: 4 | NRR: +0.322

5. Gujarat Titans (GT) - P: 4 | W: 2 | L: 2 | Pts: 4 | NRR: -0.029

6. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) - P: 4 | W: 2 | L: 2 | Pts: 4 | NRR: -0.427

7. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - P: 4 | W: 1 | L: 3 | Pts: 2 | NRR: -0.024

8. Mumbai Indians (MI) - P: 4 | W: 1 | L: 3 | Pts: 2 | NRR: -0.772

9. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - P: 4 | W: 1 | L: 3 | Pts: 2 | NRR: -1.532

10. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - P: 4 | W: 0 | L: 3 | Pts: 1 | NRR: -1.315

Orange Cap Standings (Most Runs)

The race for the Orange Cap is intensifying. RCB captain Rajat Patidar and the legendary Virat Kohli both made massive gains following their half-centuries against MI.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR) - 200 runs

Rajat Patidar (RCB) - 195 runs

Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) - 184 runs

Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) - 183 runs

Virat Kohli (RCB) - 179 runs

Purple Cap Standings (Most Wickets)

Prasidh Krishna has taken the lead in the bowling charts after a match-winning performance for Gujarat Titans earlier on "Super Sunday."

Prasidh Krishna (GT): 10 Wickets

Ravi Bishnoi (RR): 9 Wickets

Anshul Kamboj (CSK): 8 Wickets

Prince Yadav (LSG): 6 Wickets

Jacob Duffy (RCB): 6 Wickets

Match 20 Brief Summary: MI vs RCB

RCB Score: 240/4 (Phil Salt 78, Rajat Patidar 53, Virat Kohli 50)

MI Score: 222/5 (Sherfane Rutherford 71*, Suryakumar Yadav 45)

Result: RCB won by 18 runs.

Impact: RCB moves to 3rd place; MI remains at 8th with three losses in four games.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current position of Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2026 Points Table?

Rajasthan Royals are currently leading the IPL 2026 Points Table. They have played 4 matches, winning all of them, and have 8 points with a strong Net Run Rate (NRR) of +2.055.

Who is leading the Orange Cap standings for IPL 2026?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi of Rajasthan Royals is currently leading the Orange Cap standings with 200 runs. Rajat Patidar and Virat Kohli of RCB have made significant gains.

Who is leading the Purple Cap standings for IPL 2026?

Prasidh Krishna from Gujarat Titans is currently at the top of the Purple Cap standings with 10 wickets. Ravi Bishnoi is close behind with 9 wickets.

Which teams are struggling at the bottom of the IPL 2026 Points Table?

Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, and Kolkata Knight Riders are currently at the bottom of the IPL 2026 Points Table. Kolkata Knight Riders are yet to secure a win.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 13 Apr 2026 09:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
IPL Points Table IPL 2026 Points Table IPL 2026 Orange Cap IPL 2026 Purple Cap
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