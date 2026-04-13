IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Standings, Orange Cap & Purple Cap After MI vs RCB

IPL 2026 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) secured an 18-run win over Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on April 12, Sunday, and the leaderboards have seen significant movement.

Here is the updated status of IPL 2026 Points Table, Orange Cap, and Purple Cap as of April 13, 2026.

IPL 2026 Points Table (After Match 20)

RCB's win has solidified their position in the top half, while Mumbai Indians continue to struggle at the bottom end of the table.

1. Rajasthan Royals (RR) - P: 4 | W: 4 | L: 0 | Pts: 8 | NRR: +2.055

2. Punjab Kings (PBKS) - P: 4 | W: 3 | L: 0 | Pts: 7 | NRR: +0.720

3. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) - P: 4 | W: 3 | L: 1 | Pts: 6 | NRR: +1.148

4. Delhi Capitals (DC) - P: 4 | W: 2 | L: 2 | Pts: 4 | NRR: +0.322

5. Gujarat Titans (GT) - P: 4 | W: 2 | L: 2 | Pts: 4 | NRR: -0.029

6. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) - P: 4 | W: 2 | L: 2 | Pts: 4 | NRR: -0.427

7. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - P: 4 | W: 1 | L: 3 | Pts: 2 | NRR: -0.024

8. Mumbai Indians (MI) - P: 4 | W: 1 | L: 3 | Pts: 2 | NRR: -0.772

9. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - P: 4 | W: 1 | L: 3 | Pts: 2 | NRR: -1.532

10. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - P: 4 | W: 0 | L: 3 | Pts: 1 | NRR: -1.315

Orange Cap Standings (Most Runs)

The race for the Orange Cap is intensifying. RCB captain Rajat Patidar and the legendary Virat Kohli both made massive gains following their half-centuries against MI.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR) - 200 runs

Rajat Patidar (RCB) - 195 runs

Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) - 184 runs

Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) - 183 runs

Virat Kohli (RCB) - 179 runs

Purple Cap Standings (Most Wickets)

Prasidh Krishna has taken the lead in the bowling charts after a match-winning performance for Gujarat Titans earlier on "Super Sunday."

Prasidh Krishna (GT): 10 Wickets

Ravi Bishnoi (RR): 9 Wickets

Anshul Kamboj (CSK): 8 Wickets

Prince Yadav (LSG): 6 Wickets

Jacob Duffy (RCB): 6 Wickets

Match 20 Brief Summary: MI vs RCB

RCB Score: 240/4 (Phil Salt 78, Rajat Patidar 53, Virat Kohli 50)

MI Score: 222/5 (Sherfane Rutherford 71*, Suryakumar Yadav 45)

Result: RCB won by 18 runs.

Impact: RCB moves to 3rd place; MI remains at 8th with three losses in four games.