IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings After Rajasthan Ends Punjab's Winning Streak

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Punjab Kings lead IPL 2026 table despite loss.

Rajasthan Royals solidify top four position.

RCB, SRH, and RR vie for top spots.

Teams at the bottom face must-win games.

IPL 2026 Points Table: The IPL 2026 points table has witnessed a significant shift following Match 40 at the PCA Stadium, where Rajasthan Royals (RR) pulled off a record-breaking chase to defeat the previously unbeaten Punjab Kings (PBKS). Despite the loss, Punjab remains at the summit of the standings, though the gap at the top has narrowed as the race for the playoffs intensifies.

Punjab Kings currently lead the table with 13 points from eight matches, boasting six wins and one wash-out. Their healthy Net Run Rate (NRR) of +1.333 keeps them in a strong position. Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, have solidified their spot in the top four. With 10 points from eight matches, the Royals have moved into a comfortable position, though they remain behind Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on NRR.

The Top Four Battle

The battle for the top four is becoming a three-way tussle between RCB, SRH, and RR. Royal Challengers Bengaluru sit in second place with 12 points and a league-high NRR of +1.919, making them strong contenders for a top-two finish. Sunrisers Hyderabad follow in third with 10 points and a positive NRR of +0.815, narrowly ahead of the fourth-placed Rajasthan Royals who hold an NRR of +0.602.

The Mid-Table Squeeze

Below the top four, Gujarat Titans (GT) are leading the chase with 8 points from eight games. Their negative NRR of -0.475 remains a concern, but they are still within striking distance of the playoff spots. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) both sit on 6 points, with CSK holding a slight advantage in NRR. Both teams will need a string of consecutive victories to break back into the top half of the table.

Teams on the Brink

At the bottom of the standings, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) find themselves in eighth place with 5 points, while Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are languishing with 4 points each. For these three sides, every remaining match is now a "do-or-die" encounter if they are to maintain any mathematical hope of qualification.

Tonight's result in Mullanpur has injected fresh life into the tournament. With the table-toppers finally tasting defeat, the mid-season momentum is up for grabs as the league stage enters its final thirty matches.

IPL 2026 POINTS TABLE: CURRENT STANDINGS

Following the Rajasthan Royals' thrilling six-wicket victory over the Punjab Kings at Mullanpur, here is the updated league table standing as of April 28, 2026:

Punjab Kings (PBKS) remain the league leaders with 13 points from 8 matches, despite suffering their first loss of the season today against Rajasthan.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) hold the 2nd spot with 12 points and boast the highest Net Run Rate (NRR) in the league at +1.919.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have climbed to 3rd place with 12 points after their thrilling 223-run chase against Punjab. They have played one extra game (9) compared to the rest of the top four.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) round out the top four with 10 points and a solid NRR of +0.815.

Gujarat Titans (GT) sit just outside the playoff spots in 5th place with 8 points from 8 games.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) are level on 6 points each, occupying the 6th and 7th positions respectively.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are in 8th place with 5 points, struggling to find consistency this season.

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are currently at the bottom of the table with 4 points each. Notably, Mumbai has a game in hand, having played only 7 matches so far.