IPL 2026 Points Table Before RCB vs GT Clash: Latest Standings Explored

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom RCB faces Gujarat Titans after home loss to Delhi Capitals.

Gujarat can match Bengaluru on points with a win.

Match begins 7:30 PM IST with toss around 7:00 PM.

IPL 2026 Points Table: After suffering a loss against Delhi Capitals (DC) at home, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will once again be in action at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, this time against Gujarat Titans (GT). The two sides have had some memorable clashes over the years, and given the talent on either side, more of the same can be expected from this upcoming fixture. As for their IPL standings, Gujarat can match Bengaluru on points, making the race for the top four even more closely contested.

IPL 2026 Points Table

Here's what the IPL 2026 points table looks like at the moment:

1) Punjab Kings - Matches: 6 Won: 5 Lost: 0 Points: 11 NRR: +1.420 (one game washed out)

2) Rajasthan Royals - Matches: 7 Won: 5 Lost: 2 Points: 10 NRR: +0.790

3) Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Matches: 6 Won: 4 Lost: 2 Points: 8 NRR: +1.171

4) Sunrisers Hyderabad - Matches: 7 Won: 4 Lost: 3 Points: 8 NRR: +0.820

5) Chennai Super Kings - Matches: 7 Won: 3 Lost: 4 Points: 6 NRR: +0.118

6) Delhi Capitals - Matches: 6 Won: 3 Lost: 3 Points: 6 NRR: -0.130

7) Gujarat Titans - Matches: 6 Won: 3 Lost: 3 Points: 6 NRR: -0.821

8) Mumbai Indians - Matches: 7 Won: 2 Lost: 5 Points: 4 NRR: -0.736

9) Lucknow Super Giants - Matches: 7 Won: 2 Lost: 5 Points: 4 NRR: -1.277

10) Kolkata Knight Riders - Matches: 7 Won: 1 Lost: 5 Points: 3 NRR: -0.879 (one game washed out)

As can be inferred from the table above, GT can push to the fourth spot with a win tonight, or even third if there is a dramatic increase in their Net Run Rate.

RCB, on the other hand, can go second with a win. Their squad looks more in form as compared to Gujarat's at the moment, and playing on home turf, they enter this fixture as favourites.

RCB vs GT Match Timings

The RCB vs GT IPL 2026 match is scheduled to kick-off at 7:30 PM IST.

The coin toss, with captains Rajat Patidar and Shubman Gill, will be conducted around 7:00 PM IST, with their playing XIs for the night being revealed shortly afterwards.

Also Check: IPL 2026: When Will Mitchell Starc Play For Delhi Capitals? Latest Update