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HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026 Playoffs Schedule Announced: Check Dates, Venues And Key Details

IPL 2026 Playoffs Schedule Announced: Check Dates, Venues And Key Details

IPL 2026 Playoff Schedule: The BCCI has released the official schedule for the IPL 2026 Playoffs. Discover why the final was moved to Ahmedabad and check the full list of venues.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 06 May 2026 01:48 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • IPL 2026 playoffs begin May 26 in Dharamshala.
  • New Chandigarh hosts eliminator and qualifier two matches.
  • Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium to host finale.
  • Final venue changed from Bengaluru due to logistics.

IPL 2026 Playoff Schedule: The Board of Control for Cricket in India has officially confirmed the schedule for the TATA IPL 2026 Playoffs following seventy league matches. The tournament’s decisive phase will occur across three distinct venues due to specific logistical considerations. While Bengaluru was the original choice for the grand finale, the governing body has relocated the match to Ahmedabad following local administrative requirements.

IPL 2026 Playoff Schedule

IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Tuesday, May 26, 2025 - HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala

IPL 2026 Eliminator: Wednesday, May 27, 2025 - New International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh

IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: Friday, May 29, 2025 - New International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh

IPL 2026 Grand Final: Sunday, May 31, 2025 - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya To Join KKR In Next IPL Season? Find Out Why This Move Makes Perfect Sense

Relocation From Bengaluru

The post-season action begins at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala for the first crucial fixture. This match will determine which of the top two league sides secures an immediate final berth.

Qualifier 1 is scheduled for May 26 as the tournament reaches its peak intensity in the mountains. This venue provides a unique setting for the start of the final four knockout stage.

Logistical Venue Changes

The tournament then shifts to the New International Cricket Stadium for the subsequent two fixtures. This venue will host the Eliminator between the third and fourth teams on the following Wednesday.

Qualifier 2 will also take place in New Chandigarh on May 29 to decide the second finalist. The loser of the first qualifier meets the winner of the eliminator there.

Ahmedabad Finale Confirmed

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has been selected to host the concluding match of the season. As the world’s largest cricket stadium, it offers a massive capacity for the final.

The championship match is scheduled for May 31 after the venue was reassigned from Bengaluru. This change was necessary because local authority requirements fell outside of established BCCI operational protocols.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Will Host IPL 2026 Final: BCCI Confirms Narendra Modi Stadium As Final Venue

 

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Where will the IPL 2026 playoffs be held?

The IPL 2026 playoffs will be held across three different venues: Dharamshala, New Chandigarh, and Ahmedabad.

When is Qualifier 1 of IPL 2026?

Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2026 playoffs is scheduled for Tuesday, May 26, 2025, at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala.

Why was the IPL 2026 Grand Final moved from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad?

The IPL 2026 Grand Final was moved from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad due to local administrative requirements that did not align with BCCI operational protocols.

Which venue will host Qualifier 2 and the Eliminator for IPL 2026?

The New International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh will host both the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 for the IPL 2026 playoffs.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 May 2026 01:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPL Schedule BCCI IPL 2026 IPL 2026 Playoffs Schedule IPL 2026 Qualifiers
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