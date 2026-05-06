IPL 2026 Playoffs Schedule Announced: Check Dates, Venues And Key Details

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IPL 2026 playoffs begin May 26 in Dharamshala.

New Chandigarh hosts eliminator and qualifier two matches.

Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium to host finale.

Final venue changed from Bengaluru due to logistics.

IPL 2026 Playoff Schedule: The Board of Control for Cricket in India has officially confirmed the schedule for the TATA IPL 2026 Playoffs following seventy league matches. The tournament’s decisive phase will occur across three distinct venues due to specific logistical considerations. While Bengaluru was the original choice for the grand finale, the governing body has relocated the match to Ahmedabad following local administrative requirements.

IPL 2026 Playoff Schedule

IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Tuesday, May 26, 2025 - HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala

IPL 2026 Eliminator: Wednesday, May 27, 2025 - New International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh

IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: Friday, May 29, 2025 - New International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh

IPL 2026 Grand Final: Sunday, May 31, 2025 - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

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Relocation From Bengaluru

The post-season action begins at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala for the first crucial fixture. This match will determine which of the top two league sides secures an immediate final berth.

Qualifier 1 is scheduled for May 26 as the tournament reaches its peak intensity in the mountains. This venue provides a unique setting for the start of the final four knockout stage.

Logistical Venue Changes

The tournament then shifts to the New International Cricket Stadium for the subsequent two fixtures. This venue will host the Eliminator between the third and fourth teams on the following Wednesday.

Qualifier 2 will also take place in New Chandigarh on May 29 to decide the second finalist. The loser of the first qualifier meets the winner of the eliminator there.

Ahmedabad Finale Confirmed

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has been selected to host the concluding match of the season. As the world’s largest cricket stadium, it offers a massive capacity for the final.

The championship match is scheduled for May 31 after the venue was reassigned from Bengaluru. This change was necessary because local authority requirements fell outside of established BCCI operational protocols.

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